Exhibit Explores Forbidden Jingle Dress Dance and Native American Crimes Against Women

Century-old art forms and a healing story are at the center of the latest exhibit at Tortue Bay Exploration Park, and a significant addition to the park’s summer program showcasing Native American culture.

The Jingle Dress, an exhibit of formal wear crafted by dancing women while wearing them, is on display at the Parks Museum until September 6.

The exhibit tells the story behind the dress, the dance, and their powerful spiritual connection to healing. It is also intended to raise public awareness of violent crimes targeting Native American women.

Both are fresh in the mind of April Carmelo de Redding, guest curator and citizen of Greenville Rancheria.

This exhibit is personal to me because I lost a sister, Mary Carmelo, (murdered) in 2012, she said. His remains were returned to me in 2018.

Mary Carmelo was reported missing in 2013, according to a report from the Red Bluff Police Department.

The “small but mighty exhibit includes five dresses for adult women and two dresses for children made with fascinating and absolutely breathtaking detail,” said Turtle Bay Museum curator Amanda Kramp.

Carmelo gathered the dresses of Yaqui, Wintu, Pit River, Wailacki (Wailaki), Yana, Taos Pueblo and Rarmuridancers.

The centerpiece, a red jingle dress, is a symbol of missing or murdered Indigenous women, Carmelo said. The star-spangled quilt that hangs behind the clothing, a symbol of honor and generosity, also includes an image of a woman in a red jingle dress. and the logo of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Movement (MMIW).

Carmelo said she hopes museum visitors “will really look with their hearts and think to themselves:” It could be my sister, my daughter, my niece, my mother, my aunt, my wife. “I hope they become a voice, a prayer and an ally for missing and murdered Indigenous women.”

According toInstitute of Sovereign Bodiesdatabase, throughout Northern California:

30 Native American women are currently missing

64 are suspected of having been murdered, the majority of cases since 2000

The murder rates of Native American women in the United States are more than 10 times the national average, according to theCoalition to End Violence Against Indigenous Women.

“The Jingle Dress is a true story about healing, belief and the power of prayer,” Carmelo said. “I hope (museum guests) will also believe in the power of prayer.”

The history of the Jingle dress

The Jingle Dress dance originated from the Ojibewea (Ojibwe) tribe a century ago, possibly during the 1918 flu epidemic, according to Native American history and art sources.

A healer, whose daughter was very ill, dreamed of four spirit guides performing a healing dance in a garment covered with small metal cones.

The spirit guides taught the man how to make the robe and recreate the dance so that he could teach his daughter.

The girl put on the dress and started dancing with the help of other people supporting her. As the dance progressed, she gained strength and began to move freely on her own. At the end of the dance, she was healed.

Despite the abandonment of all ritual dances on reservations, “the Jingle Dress dance first spread to the Lakota”, according to theNational Congress of American Indians(NCAI).

In the 1920’s, it was practiced throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, according to www.powwows.com.

Today, dancing and the bracelets worn by women to perform it is a widespread practice throughout North America. NCAI.

Museum sheds light on the Native American history of the Northern State

The Jingle Dress is part of the larger Turtle Bay Exploration Park program, which focuses on the Native American history and tradition of the Northern State, Kramp said.

After:Redding Woman invites community to paint rocks for COVID-19 memorial

The theme runs through several of the museums’ summer slices.

Now open in the museum’s Northern State History Gallery, This is Native Land features items from the museum’s permanent collection as well as historical photos and archives. Guests explore the culture and history of the Wintu people who lived in the territory (Elpom) on which the park was built, Kramp said.

There is also a historic photo exhibit of the Baird Fish Hatchery and the Winnemem Wintu who lived and worked there. The descendants of the Winnemem in the photographs now reside in Redding and the surrounding area, Kramp said.

Also this summer, the monthly artifact exhibits will showcase various Native American arts from the museum’s permanent collection.

“The Jingle Dress” exhibit is sponsored by Redding Rancheria, Local Indians for Education and Shasta Union High School District Title VI Indian Education.

After:Lake Shasta is facing its worst season in 44 years.

To learn more about the Jingle Dress Dance, visit the NCAI website athttps://bit.ly/3fA9PkV, or look “The Jingle dress, a modern tradition An interview with Brenda Child“on YouTube athttps://bit.ly/3wtxwm3.

For more information on Turtle Bay exhibits call 530-243-8850, go to www.turtlebay.orgor visit the park at 844 Sundial Bridge Drive in Redding.

Jessica Skropanic is a reporter for the Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. It covers science, the arts, social issues and entertainment stories. @RS_JSkropanicand on Facebook. Join Jessica in theGet out! Nor CalFacebook recreation group. To support and perpetuate this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.