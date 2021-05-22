Duke’s men’s lacrosse to face Loyola with a Final Four spot on the line

When support for the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament was announced on May 9, it looked like No.2-seeded Duke was set for a rematch against seventh-seeded Denver in the quarterfinals. final.

But this is post-season lacrosse, where anything can happen. And much like NCAA tournaments, Loyola pulled off the dramatic upheaval of the first round against the Pioneers, hosting a quarterfinal between the Blue Devils and the Greyhounds this Sunday at 12 p.m. in Notre Dame, Indonesia, with a trip to the Online Championship Weekend. It might not be the quarterfinal game most Duke fans expected, but as always, the Blue Devils are just ready to take on the opponent in front of them.

Yeah, we watched it, sure, said senior midfielder Nakeie Montgomery of Loyolas’ exhilarating first-round victory. It was after our game, so we caught it when we could. Watched the end, certainly watched the end. I mean, it’s just playoff lacrosse. This is how you don’t win the game because you’re supposed to.

In any game or anything in life, to be honest, you don’t win, or you don’t come out on top, because you’re supposed to. You come out ahead because you’re ready and following the plan, or maybe you’re just better on your feet. Or maybe you are just better than your opponent that day. This is how sport works and your opponent always gets a vote.

Much like Dukes’ first-round enemy at High Point, Loyola comes into this game on a roll. The Greyhounds have won five straight contests, a winning streak that includes the aforementioned victory over Denver in addition to wins over the 17th Navy and 13th Army (which narrowly missed the NCAA tournament) as well as the fifth seed. . Georgetown, who beat Syracuse 18-8 last Saturday to also advance to the quarter-finals.

While Loyolas’ success hinges on true team effort, perhaps more so than other tournament teams this season, there are a few individual artists who stand out. There’s obviously senior goaltender Sam Shafer, whose incredible performance and last-second save against the Pioneers earned him USA Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week Honors. Alongside Shafer on the defensive side is second All-American team LSM Ryan McNulty and Honorable Mention All-American defenseman Cam Wyers, who help anchor a Greyhound defense that ranks eighth in the country in goals against per game.

As for the other end of the field, Duke’s head coach John Danowski was quick to point out Loyolas’ interchangeable pieces, which makes them really scary. Leading that field are senior forwards Aidan Olmstead and Kevin Lindley, the former setting a team record of 57 points this season and the latter holding the school’s record in career goals. Overall, however, what really fuels the Greyhounds is their focus on fundamentals.

They certainly play with a lot of emotion and confidence, Danowski said of Loyola. And they should be. They put together four really, really great wins.

On Duke’s side, the focus will once again be on forward Michael Sowers. The Tewaaraton runner-up comes off an impressive eight-point performance against the Panthers in the first round, with the eight points coming in the first half. Coincidentally, he’s just three points behind former great Loyola and 2019 Tewaaraton winner Patrick Spencer on the NCAA all-time points list.

What I love about Mike Sowers is that he evolves to be a Duke forward, Danowski said. While he had eight points in the first half, he did not have any in the second half. But he’s only had one turnover in the game, and that’s a real testament to his decision-making, humility, and selflessness.

Overall, Danowski said he liked the way his team are evolving offensively, but recognizes that his team still needs to improve in the compensation game, which he focused on last week during the convenient. The Blue Devils finished 22 of 25 on clearances against High Point, but are still only 35th in the country with a 0.850 clearing percentage on the year.

Duke participates in the contest as 4.5-goal favorites, and a Loyola win would make the Greyhounds the first unranked team to make the Final Four since 2017. But like Montgomery said, it’s playoff lacrosse, and a streak team like Loyola can never be counted.

[Everyone at Duke is] finished with school, fifth grade guys just finished their exams actually [Thursday]So we spend most of the day together: breakfast, filming, lunch, practice, dinner, movie night, team bond or game night, Montgomery said. We’re just happy to be able to be together. This time last year, of course, we were home in quarantine with just our parents. So we’re just excited to have another week, and that’s kind of what we’re playing for right now, to get together one more week next week.