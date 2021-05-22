Best sunglasses for men 2021: classic designs and modern options from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford





Look cool and stay in the shade this summer with these stylish men’s sunglasses – old favorites and new styles

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Harry Styles wears Gucci sunglasses in Watermelon Sugar This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but this does not affect our editorial judgment. There are some timeless truths when it comes to men’s eyewear. Aviators almost always look cool (think Joe Biden, Tom Cruise in Top Gun), travelers are suitable for almost any outfit and situation. Lately, however, oversized sunglasses for men have grown in popularity, along with the wrap-around style eyewear that were adored in the early 2000s (remember The matrix and his fashion choices? His back, baby) Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5833%"/> Don Draper (Jon Hamm) – a man who knows how to wear sunglasses As you are no doubt aware, not all pairs of glasses are suitable for all faces, and it can be a bit sad to wear a pair of sunglasses that expects to look like Don Draper but come close to Simon Cowell. . The best way to move forward is to take your face shape into account. Read more Rounder faces tend to benefit from more square styles, such as wayfarers or clubmasters, which can help harden your features somewhat. Conversely, as you might expect, square faces will soften and be accentuated by rounder frames. If you have a heart-shaped or triangular face, aviators are a safe bet. Here are the best models for men for the summer season 2021. Sunglasses IZIPIZI Sun #D +1.00 < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Sunglasses IZIPIZI Sun #D +1.00 36.00 If you are looking for a pair of sunglasses that double as reading glasses, this pair from the French brand Izipizi, ideal for the wallet, will serve you well. In classic tortoiseshell and with a Havana-esque curve, they look every bit that part if you want to relax with a book by the pool.

Buy now GUCCI ROUND-FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> GUCCI ROUND-FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES 345.00 Here are Harry Styles’ favorite frames in Watermelon Sugar (albeit in black, not tortoise shell). If that doesn’t ring a bell, there might be some ladies or gentlemen in your life who take it as a sign of good taste. Made in Italy with shiny black acetate. They are fitted with tinted lenses offering total protection against UV rays, and completed by inlaid markings on the temples.

Buy now Ray-Ban 0RB4440N Blaze Wayfarer sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Ray-Ban 0RB4440N Blaze Wayfarer sunglasses 104.30 Made famous in the 1950s, when worn by figures like John F. Kennedy, and then reborn in the 1980s thanks to the Blues Brothers, these nylon sunglasses are an ever-fashionable design. The Wayfarer is one of Ray-bans’ most influential designs – and best of all, they’re on sale right now. They feature a clear frame, metal logos, lens design on the frame, and polarized lenses. They offer 100% UV protection.

Buy now Gold Navigator ‘Fendi Fabulous’ Sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Gold Navigator ‘Fendi Fabulous’ Sunglasses 300.00 If you are looking for a pair of sunglasses that offer pure drip, then these Fendi sunglasses will suit you. The iconic Fendis logo is monogrammed, not only on the frames, but also on the lenses. They are money, honey – made only for men with boastfulness.

Buy now Ray-Ban Gold Aviator Sunglasses RB3449 < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Ray-Ban Gold Aviator Sunglasses RB3449 74.50 Like we said, Aviators look cool on almost everyone, so if you’re looking for a low-risk pair, style-wise, this is a fantastic buy – you’re going to look great. They feature a gold finish all over, logo detail on the arm and lens, double bridge and will instantly brighten up your summer look. With 100% UV protection.

Buy now TRANSPARENT GRAY SUNGLASSES < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> TRANSPARENT GRAY SUNGLASSES 190.00 If you are a pepper fox, then a pair of clear frame sunglasses is a great choice – the lack of color will ensure that there is no jarring juxtaposition between the glasses and your silver locks. A square pair, they have a pleasantly rockabilly vibe. Cool effortlessly.

Buy now Ray-Ban RB3548 Hex Frame Sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Ray-Ban RB3548 Hex Frame Sunglasses 131.00 If you are looking for a slightly unusual pair of sunglasses, this is the pair for you. With ultra thin hexagonal frames, tortoise shell temple tips and G-15 lenses that deliver exceptional clarity and color contrast. Made in Italy, offers 100% UV protection.

Buy now Oakley OO9424-1570 Mercenary O Matter Sunglasses with Rectangular Frame < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Oakley OO9424-1570 Mercenary O Matter Sunglasses with Rectangular Frame 100.10 These sunglasses are lightweight, so they are the perfect choice if you need sunglasses to wear while playing sports. Made with their iconic Prizm lenses (but they’re also available with genuine Oakley prescription lenses if you need them). Sharp, strong, masculine.

Buy now Oakley OO9448-57 Sylas Rectangular Acetate Sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Oakley OO9448-57 Sylas Rectangular Acetate Sunglasses 108.00 These rectangular shaped sunglasses have something of a modern disco vibe about them. Crafted from acetate on the frame, they feature the label’s signature Prizm lenses, featuring an anti-glare filter that enhances color and contrast, and designed to be hat-compatible thanks to the frame design and branches. There is also a three point adjustment that will keep them in precise optical alignment.

Buy now Oakley Pitchman R Round-Frame Sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Oakley Pitchman R Round-Frame Sunglasses 114.00 Another high-quality classic design from Oakley, these sunglasses feature a round frame, Prizm polarized lenses, a clear design, rubberized grips and a branding on the temples. They offer 100% UV protection and come with a soft case. They are a sturdy and lightweight choice that will give you improved vision with reduced glare.

Buy now Tom Ford Irregular Rim Acetate Sunglasses FT0791 < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Tom Ford Irregular Rim Acetate Sunglasses FT0791 285.00 These glasses are made for the daring. They’re cut to an unusual graphic shape with distinct edges but tempered by tonal gradient lenses and a gold T-logo that borders the temples. The angular shape offers a unique look that is sure to get you noticed and means they can be paired with a tailored suit for a crisp, contrasting look or with a t-shirt and shorts for a more casual look. They offer 100% UV protection.

Buy now Tom Ford Jude Aviator Sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Tom Ford Jude Aviator Sunglasses 305.00 Yep, aviators once again – they’re such a flattering pair you couldn’t expect us to stick one for you, right? Embrace your inner Maverick with these pilot-inspired sunglasses. The gradient tinted lenses and the double bridge give a super cool but simple look. They offer 100% UV protection.

Buy now Loewe round leather-trimmed metal sunglasses < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Round leather-trimmed leather sunglasses 300.00 If round frames are cold enough for John Lennon, they are cold enough for you. These sumptuous shades are in gold-tone metal and chocolate brown leather wrapped around the frames. Small, elegant numbers.

Buy now

