Nicki Minaj is officially back and she’s putting pressure on anyone who doubted her during her break. As if her influence wasn’t already clear, it was reported that she single-handedly increased Crocs sales by 4,900% last week after wearing the shoes on her comeback tour on Instagram. Following the reissue of his first mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty A week ago, Nicki continued to drop gems on the Gram, causing a tidal wave every time she posts a new photo online.

The queen has her neck broken with her latest eye-catching thirst traps, donning a black bikini with Chanel accessories a few days ago. Nicki shared another recent photo of herself for her millions of adoring fans on Friday, bringing back one of her favorite looks with chopsticks in her bun. She stood next to her Chanel throne and wore a stunning black floral patterned dress. The garment had to be tied at her sides, which the herstylist did an amazing job with – seriously, the dress fits her so well it looks like it was painted.

This turned out to be a fan favorite look of the Queen, once again impressing her Barbz with her effortless style and grace.

Check out her latest look below and scroll through all of her recent posts.