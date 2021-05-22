Harmont & Blaine teams up with Andrea Pompilio on the Capsule collection – WWD

MILAN – “Surprising without being intimidating.” This is the goal that Marco Pirone has set for the new journey of the Italian brand Harmont & Blaine, which is rooted in a Mediterranean interpretation of the preppy look.

The leader, who joined the company last August as managing director, has great ambitions for the ready-to-wear brand which, according to him, “must attract new consumers with a more contemporary vision”. For Pirone – who was previously executive vice president of Kiton, which he joined from Louis Vuitton, where he was CEO of the Italian division – it’s certainly not a question of age, but rather attitude. “We are fortunate to have very loyal consumers who know what to expect from us. It’s great but not enough. We want to evolve and become more attractive to a wider range of people with a new focus on international markets, ”he said.

True to this vision, Harmont & Blaine, which turns 25 this year, is launching a capsule collection of 25 shirts made from sustainable cotton and linen while at Milan Menswear Week on June 21, a capsule collection developed with Milan. designer Andrea Pompilio.



“Andrea has shown that she is a designer capable of interpreting a brand’s DNA giving it a cool touch and that’s exactly what we expect from this collaboration,” said Pirone, revealing that the capsule will be unveiled via digital content filmed in Naples, the brand’s hometown.

“What I love about Harmont & Blaine is the sense of color, its shirt heritage and its Neapolitan origins which really define the taste and spirit of the brand, and which I personally share with the company” , said Pompilio. “Our spontaneous meeting was reflected in an idea of ​​a male wardrobe that can create a dialogue with a new audience. It’s a rewarding challenge for both of us and I wanted to define it through the concept of Made in Naples.

The collaboration with Pompilio, signed for two seasons, will enrich the steps taken by the brand, known for its dachshund logo, to give a new twist to its main collections. “I think the first signs of this new course are already visible in the winter collection, but it’s in the next spring range that consumers will really be able to see the difference,” Pirone said.



Harmont & Blaine, which in 2014 received an investment from the Clessidra investment fund, currently achieves around 80% of its sales in Italy. “Being more international is another important goal that we have set for ourselves,” said Pirone. “Over the next three years, we expect international markets to represent 40% of our business.”

While the brand has solid distribution in Spain and Mexico, the company is still not present in China. “From 2022, we are entering the market with a commercial presence in Beijing or Shanghai,” Pirone said.

According to the CEO, when the company has a solid foundation in the Far East, the focus will be on the United States, where the brand is already seeing strong online sales. “The United States, along with Spain, is the second largest market for our e-commerce,” said Pirone, which does not plan to open directly managed stores in the United States, where Harmont & Blaine is present with a boutique in Miami managed by a local partner.

A company with a strong retail component, representing more than 60% of its activity, Harmont & Blaine, which operates 70 stores in Italy, will this year launch a plan to renovate its most important stores. “The overhaul of our fashion proposition must be supported by the look and feel of our boutiques,” said Pirone, who is also working to strengthen the brand’s feminine offering. While 90% of the company’s sales are in men’s products, the executive explained that in some stores 25% of customers are women, mostly shopping for their friends, husbands or sons. “Even if we remain a male label, we want to be more attractive to these women, by offering them products that reflect the investments we make in our core business.”

Heavily dependent on its retail network in Italy, Harmont & Blaine recorded in 2020 a decrease in its turnover of 30% compared to 2019, which the company closed with a turnover of 95 million d ‘euros. “I think we will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2023,” Pirone said, stressing that 2021 will still be difficult and 2022 will be marked by a slow return to normalcy. “Honestly, I don’t expect a rebound effect in the fashion industry, unlike the food and travel industry,” he said.

Harmont & Blaine is the official fashion partner of AC Milan, supplying the football team with their off-field uniforms. “This is a very prestigious partnership and we are happy with the feedback it has given us,” said Pirone, adding that the fashion company has created a dedicated capsule collection licensed for the football team.

