Duke’s Men’s Golf Misses Cup for NCAA Championship and Ends Season at Noblesville Regional

It’s officially an end to Duke’s 2021 season.

The Blue Devils ended their season lackluster Wednesday at the NCAA Noblesville Regional in Noblesville, Ind., Finishing 12th out of 13 teams in the event. Duke had to finish in the top five to advance to NCAA Championship week, and their 33-on-par was well outside the striking distance for that goal. The disappointing tournament concludes a season of ups and downs, which seemed to constantly alternate between fantastic and disappointing performances in events.

So what went wrong this week for the Blue Devils? The high scores were not primarily the result of a particularly difficult course layout.

The layout wasn’t too demanding, head coach Jamie Green said. It had rained a lot the first day, and the wind was blowing, so it was enough to separate the terrain. If you hit it out of play off the tee or around the green there was enough thick rough that it was very difficult to scramble. ”

A running theme for Duke has been the strong performances of year one Ian Siebers paired with higher finishes from other players, and that trend continued this week. Siebers was below par in two of the tournament’s three rounds and recorded another top 20, and the rookie is sure to be a force to be reckoned with throughout his college career.

The rest of the team, however, have had a more difficult week and no other Duke golfer has been able to go under par in any of their rounds. The Blue Devils got scores that were dangerously close to the ’70s rise, with multiples of 78s and 79s preventing the team from any realistic chance of making it to the NCAA Championship. Graduate student Steven DiLisio, who struggled to get a 7 on his last lap as a Duke golfer, was blunt in characterizing his performance.

Not a ton was running too well, I did well but didn’t drive it very well, said DiLisio. You know you’re missing the fairway and there’s some tall grass in your waist or knees that you just hit the side and try to do a four or five, and I did a few too many times. So in general not a ton was going too well.

Green cited an excessive emphasis on technique as opposed to scoring as a major reason for Dukes’ struggles in the region and as a whole this year.

We have a little too much technique, and sometimes if you play the golf swing you don’t play golf and you’re going to have a hard time if it’s not quite right, Green said. If you don’t have a golf swing that feels really good, then if you’re a little technical, you don’t hit more shots, you just swing. “

Despite the tough finish, the team showed resilience in their last tournament, as they followed their opening tally of 305 shots with a Matchday 2 finish that was 16 shots lower at 289. As for due to the dramatic turnaround, hard love and relentless coaching from Green.

I kind of challenged them a bit after that first round because it was a very disappointing end for us. We didn’t get out of the tournament completely but we got into a very deep hole. So I tried pressing a few buttons and pushing them a little bit holding myself accountable for some lower scores the next day and what can you do, what can you do? and sort of called him dude by dude.

Nonetheless, in what appeared to be a microcosm of the Blue Devils’ season as a whole, the region’s final day saw a frustrating comeback from Day 1. The team carded 303 strokes in the final round of their season, 14 hits over his end of the second day.

Get overtime, all Duke athletes Sign up for our weekly newsletter organized by the editorial staff. Cancel anytime.

While the region has not been Dukes’ best performance, Green and Dilisio have been able to find many bright spots to take away from the season as a whole.

I was pretty proud of the team and the attitude we had all year, we were disciplined and worked hard. We had a great attitude and a lot of talent, said DiLisio, and Green echoed that praise for the teams’ incredible work ethic.

What I’m probably most proud of is that the guys care and put in their time, Green said.