This $ 29 Amazon summer dress with sleeves goes viral on TikTok

Ahh, Amazon and TikTok: the powerful couple of 2021 and a match made in shopping paradise. So many Amazon items are exploding on TikTok, and whenever that happens, the product usually sells out really fast shortly thereafter.

Viral TikTok articles tend to follow the trend of the times. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that a Cottagecore-meets-Disney princess dress in particular is the last thing to sell like hot cakes. We all want to look cute but down to earth this summer, right? The cottagecore trend is just that. But we don’t want to sacrifice the comfort aspect that most of us have enjoyed for over a year – and this maxi won’t force you to do that either.

It’s also not a shock that R.Vivimos is the brand behind this. new TikTok dress feel. Remember that nightgown that virtually everyone you know used to own last summer? This one was courtesy of R.Vivimos. But the beloved brand’s latest ‘It’ dress looks nothing like last year, and that’s okay. In 2020, a nightgown number seemed appropriate as many people were quarantined at home. But now many have a different program and as such a different wardrobe to match.

The maxi R.Vivimos will make you feel like a princess, according to Amazon buyers. And who doesn’t want that when coming out of a pandemic? We certainly do. Like many Disney princess dresses, this choice has a flowy silhouette that will look stunning if you fancy sunflowers, ruffled details along the neckline that are frilly and cute, and pretty puffed sleeves that are also practical and will keep sweat stains at bay!).

Crafted from a lightweight cotton fabric, it also has an elastic gathered bodice and a square neckline perfect for showcasing your favorite necklaces. Overall, this one is a winner in the summer clothing department, so we’re not too surprised that it went viral on TikTok, let alone surprised that a user, fleuranoor, owns therefore many of them.

