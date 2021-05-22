Bridal brand SOTO reinvents the wedding dress

New Bridal Clothing Label IN A WAY TO reinvents the wedding dress for brides looking for unconventional silhouettes for their big day.

Created by husband and wife duo Enrique and Boni Soto and heavily inspired by the Latinx roots of the co-founders, the brand craft cutting-edge bridal pieces that evoke passion and a sense of romantic rebellion. Its inaugural line, dubbed the Unbridled Collection, offers five different models that appeal to brides with a strong personality and a keen sense of style. “The Wanderer,” a keyhole-style jumpsuit, is understatedly sultry, while “The Provocateur,” a creamy ruffled gown with removable sleeves adorned with exaggerated ties, suits a modern bride. The perfect gowns to get away from, “The Nighthawk” is a long-sleeved pleated gown that features a strategic slit and plunging V-neckline, while “The Freespirit” is a cross-back silk slip that comes with a cape. . , matching dress. The collection’s final look, called “The Architect,” is a two-piece set consisting of a corset top and flowy bottom, making it especially ideal for afterparties.

As the collection becomes available for pre-order, HYPEBAE speaks with the couple behind SOTO to learn more about their history and what defines their philosophy.

Tell us about your background and what inspired you to create your own brand of bridal wear.

Even before we got married, we were both passionate about design, Boni graduating from an arts and fashion program and spending time at Valentino in Florence, and Enrique pursuing a career as an entrepreneur. But the real seed for SOTO was planted after we got engaged and started looking for a dress that reflected who Boni was and what we aspire to be. In short, we couldn’t find it. So Boni made his own – the very first SOTO dress. Entirely handmade and imbued with a philosophy that he felt was true.

When the pandemic hit, we were living in Toronto and that initial spark for SOTO was brought to life. Within a few months, we designed the first collection, we returned to Mexico where Boni grew up to find the right team of artisans to produce it, and SOTO became something more than our wedding dress.

How would you describe the overall aesthetic of your designs?

SOTO’s bridal wear is fueled by the spirit of the Mexican and Colombian cultures we grew up in: fierce, passionate, independent. We wanted to create versatile bridal designs that channel that energy for the modern bride, evoking old world romance and new world rebellion with striking and minimal silhouettes that allow brides to bring their personalities to the fore, not a traditional image of what a bride is supposed to look like.

What inspires the Unbridled collection?

For us, the wedding industry has become too pleasant and safe, too neat and orderly – nothing like the passion and intense emotion we felt as we approached our wedding. The Unbridled collection is inspired by the need to break these stigmas and conventions, and to capture the unbridled emotion of romance for extraordinary weddings. For brides who are free to be themselves. For brides, unbridled.

Amid the pandemic where weddings are forced to stay small and low-key, have you noticed a shift in customer preferences for wedding dresses?

We definitely think the pandemic has changed the way people approach their marriage. With traditional ceremonies often impossible, brides feel more free to express themselves in their dresses and less concerned with the social expectations that often accompany planning a wedding.

How do you see SOTO developing as a brand over the next few years?

We want SOTO to be the first brand brides turn to for something new, fresh and different. Something that allows them to challenge expectations and reflect their true selves on their wedding day and beyond. Although our roots are in Mexico and Colombia, in the years to come we want to reach brides all over the world.