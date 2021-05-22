Arbroath man who worked with Oasis and Robbie Williams starts clothing business

A man from Arbroath who worked with Oasis followed in Liam Gallagher’s footsteps by launching his own clothing brand.

Andrew Thompson has spent many years in the music industry and has worked with well-known names from Oasis and Robbie Williams to Pink Floyd and Iron Maiden.

Former Oasis Gallagher star moves in Fairly green in 2009, but he went into administration and was bought by JD Sports.

Andrew’s career began as a promotions manager at EMI Records in 2000, before Andrew decided to start his own company, SevenFour Music, in 2007.

The 46-year-old spent a decade building his business from Spain, after moving to Barcelona, ​​before returning to Scotland in 2017.

© Supplied

Then he decided it was time to start a new business by opening a restaurant, Clark and Lake, in Edinburgh.

Working with the stars

It was only open for two years, but Andrew said the project was a success before moving on to his latest venture.

Hela started her own clothing business during the Covid-19 pandemic has big plans for the future.

Now he’s targeting the fashion industry, having launched Clark Lake Clothing earlier this year.

© Provided by Nathan McGregor Phot

He said: We launched in March but the idea I’ve been thinking about probably for at least two years.

It wasn’t until last year that I really had time to think about it and make the final decision. “

After months of designing logos and building a website, the company launched in March of this year.

The power of social media

Just a few weeks later, Clark Lake has already attracted clients from across the Atlantic.

He added: It’s still early days but it’s been good so far.

I had my first order in the United States about three weeks later.

The guy was from Indianapolis and he saw us on Twitter, liked the designs, and placed an order.

I think that’s the power of social media.

Andrew is also hoping that he will also benefit from an increase in the number of people who shop online.

He said: People have spent the last 12 months looking at their phones and tablets.

Hopefully the time is right, if people have excess cash they are looking to spruce up their wardrobes.

Growth plans

Looking to the future, Andrew – who now lives in Glasgow – has an ambition to cultivate Clark Lake.

He would like to open a brick and mortar store and create jobs.

© Provided by Nathan McGregor Phot

I’m a one-man band right now. Hopefully this time next year I will have a store and employ staff.

I have an idea to have the store and a space that can be opened in a cafe and a record store.

That’s all for 2022 and beyond.