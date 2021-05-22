Fashion
Gen Z balances sustainable #Thrifthaul and fast fashion #Sheinhaul on TikTok
Are we witnessing a sustainable fashion revolution? Earth-aware young adults and teens have been busy during the pandemic exploring fashion hacks to look fashionable while being environmentally friendly. They helped drivethe rise of clothing resale platforms such as Vinted and Depop as well as rental applications such as Hurr and ByRotation.
You can see this cool sustainability culture emerging on TikTok. Rather than showing off quick fashion purchases at Zara, ASOS, or H&M, shoppers are making videos with thrift store shopping, tapping into streetwear and Y2K trends. (Yes, that means Low waist jeans are back in fashion.)
Young influencers have all kinds of tips for giving old clothes a makeover. There are customization tips and MIY (make-it-yourself) tutorials. Arts and crafts such as knitting and hook are cool again, rebranded as craftcore.
But for all this recycling hype, Gen Z, the cohort most worried about the planet, will really upset the established fashion industry? While there are signs of lasting habits taking root, this transformation will likely take more than a generation.
Fashion is often seen as frivolous, for good reason: the global $ 1.5 trillion apparel market is one of the most environmentally damaging industries in the world. Carbon dioxide emission, water consumption,pollution andexploitation of workers are just a few facets of the ugly side of fashion. With these problems fueled largely by the mass production of fast fashion, brands and consumers will need to make much bigger changes in what they produce and buy if we are to keep the planet healthy.
And while #thrifthaul and #knitting have 456 million and 478 million sizable views on TikTok, respectively, #Sheinhaul – in which users feature purchases from the super-cheap and super-fast fashion store SHEIN – has 2, 3 billions. Fast fashion continues to grow in sales and popularity.
The disconnect between what young consumers say they want and what they buy is likely due to pressure online. In a world driven by a thirst for new content – and new outfits – sustainable consumption is becoming trickier, especially for a generation raised on social media. Even being a sustainable influencer is a business full of conflict.
Fast fashion and social media are reflected in the way they provide dopamine success and instant gratification, explains fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell. “More sustainable fashion practices like slow fashion, or buy less, almost go against everything that social media really is, which is fast, fast, shiny and new.”
The good news is that Gen Z are still adopting useful and sustainable habits – even if it’s less about the environment than the economy. Young adults are not strapped for cash. To fuel their desire for new looks and style experiences, they try to do more with less: customize items to add value, make clothes they’ll love, seek out cheaper second-hand clothes, or earn money. money by selling items they no longer want. .
Orsola de Castro, co-founder of Fashion Revolution and author of “Loved clothes last“, Believes that this habit is all the better when it is motivated by style and finances than by ecological reasons:” Spontaneous things are better than prescribed things … When the penny goes down [on the environmental impact of clothes] they will already have the aesthetic to go with it, so it will be twice as strong.
There are signs that the penny is dwindling. Of all generations, Gen Z is the most willing to pay a premium for a durable t-shirt.
The upside to all of this is that Gen Z learns how to get more value from the clothes they buy, while platforms like Depop and Vinted extend the life of dresses at $ 20 and bikinis at $ 5. $ by keeping them in circulation longer, which reduces what would. have already been landfilled.
There is still a long way to go to make fashion a more people and planet friendly industry, but Gen Z is on the right track.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Nicole Torres placeholder image at [email protected]
