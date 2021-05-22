Fashion students organize virtual diploma show





They all have a story to tell and they want to tell that story, says Michelle Molloy, senior lecturer in fashion design at the Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD), of this year’s 19 graduates including the virtual graduation show. will take place next Saturday (May 29). This year has been difficult for fashion students: no internships in the industry; work alone in their room instead of the usual creative environment of the university campus; and a disrupted annual rite of passage that will be very different from the usual excitement of a live performance. We worked closely with them, meeting with them every week online, but it was technically more difficult when it came to doing, even though they had good boss-cutting skills, a foundation that they could use. was dear to my heart. They never missed a meeting. They were present and engaged, you had to remind them that it was the same all over the world, but they are resilient and a little more hungry and dying to go out. Their digital skills have evolved a lot and it is another skill in their arsenal that some are creating and making themselves known online, explains Molloy. Students who come from Irish, African, European and Asian backgrounds are diverse in their design approach and skills, drawing a lot from their own heritage, culture and childhood memories. Temilolaoluwa Sadiq refers to her African upbringing and Ashanti drumming love for tailoring that combines structure and movement, Paula Antals of Eastern European descent informed her versatile and handcrafted denims, while Danial childhood dolls Bin Azaharans were the starting points for his androgynous collection called Die on the Vine. It’s been a thoughtful year and may explain why so many people are looking inward, Molloy says. The Shannon Tynan and Aisling Cahills collections were personal responses to Irish bogs and forests using recycled denim, tweed and linen, while the flowing lines of the Risn McNamaras collection took shape in the curvy furniture of Joseph Walsh. Siobhan Danaher and Karen Smith both focused on gender-neutral approaches, with Danaher describing her clothes as controlled chaos and Smith using dead fabrics. Intricate details, chunky stitching and appliques mark the work of Kate Ruanes, where ideas were generated by the music of The Beatles and the counterculture of the 1960s. Music again, but from the jazz culture of the 1930s was a starting point for Tegan Hurleys’ interpretation of the zoot costume. Rebecca Whelans’ draping and hand stitching deliberately reflected the movement of the sails in the wind, while Steven Cody wanted to create clothing that captured the power of femininity in Irish mythology. Viewers have the opportunity to see the BA Fashion Design graduate working more closely at LIT Limerick School of Art & Design next Saturday where a collection film directed by fashion designer Colin Horgan with cinematographer Eils Doherty will be presented. Watch the show here Photography by Cillian Garvey and Jake Casey Models: Sorcha McElroy and Shuhan Yann from NotAnotherAgency, Dublin Fergus Daly and Mark Byrne’s Hair at New Hair Order Makeup by Jade Toni Kiely

