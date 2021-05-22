Tuesday: Ready-to-Wear Book Explores Gateway City’s Fascinating Fashion History





Valerie Battle Kienzle and Reedy Press Valerie Battle Kienzle (left) spent around five years finishing her new book on the history of fashion in St. Louis. Valerie Battle Kienzle has researched and written all kinds of stuff during her career, writing everything from newspaper articles to corporate communications to books. But deep down, the Weldon Spring, Missouri resident admits he’s a history buff. All that’s history, I’m gonna go to a rabbit hole, said Kienzle Saint-Louis live. My mind has questions and I love to find answers to questions. It was after moving to the Saint-Louis area decades ago that she began to wonder about a particular part of Gateway City’s history: its important role in the fashion world. This is the subject of his book Ready to Wear: A History of the Footwear and Garment Industries in St. Louis, recently published by Reedy Press. Valerie Battle Kienzle A 1920s Red Goose Shoes advertising card is one of the many visual pleasures that fill “Prêt-à-porter: A History of the Footwear and Clothing Industries in St. Louis”. The fact that Kienzles’ husband is a third-generation work shoe distributor himself is part of what led her to the subject in the first place. Her great-grandfather worked for a shoe company that is now the downtown City Museum along Washington Avenue, once a bustling shoe and clothing district known as Shoe Street USA. And now Kienzles’ son and son-in-law also work in the footwear business. On the Tuesday show, Kienzle will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss what she found most fascinating while researching her new book. The colorful 214-page hardcover volume lasted about five years and is filled with vintage illustrations and advertisements as well as written history. The book is currently available at various local bookstores as well as the St. Louis Fashion Fund website , where 25% of the book’s proceeds go to supporting emerging designers as well as fashion education and awareness. Kienzle has several upcoming local book events, including a virtual presentation of the St. Louis County Library at 7 p.m. on June 10 and another with the Saint-Louis Public Library at 1 p.m. on June 19, as well as book signing sessions at local bookstores. Do you have a question or comment on the past, present or future of Saint-Louis fashion? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to [email protected] or share your thoughts via our Saint Louis Live Facebook group , and help inform our coverage. Saint Louis Live brings you the stories of Saint-Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah fenske and produced by Alex heuer , Emily woodbury , Evie hemphill and Lara hamdan . The sound engineer is Aaron Doerr .







