Porsche restores gorgeous 911 SC with New York fashion label





The Porsche 911 SC or Super Carrera represents an important part of the automaker’s air cooling history and is also the last to bear the name, produced from 1978 to 1983. Of more than 58,000 units sold the car sports car, an example has been restored by Porsche itself but as part of another collaboration with New York fashion label Aim Leon Dore (ALD). Of note, Porsche and ALD first collaborated on the restoration of a Type 964 911 Carrera 4 last year for New York Fashion Week, bringing the 911 into the fashion world. It’s not a far-fetched decision, in our opinion, as the 911s have always been a staple name in terms of design.

13 Pictures According to ALD Founder and Creative Director Teddy Santis, the project is very personal based on his family’s roots and values. “The vehicle design and the creative direction of the project come from my childhood on the Greek Islands and the unique beauty of things that get better with age and wear and tear in this environment,” Santis said. Much like the previous Carrera 4 collaboration project, the 911 SC has been restored with attention to detail in mind. On the outside, it has a roof rack and auxiliary lights, and Fuchs wheels for everyday use, while the classic Porsche Olive color has been chosen. To complement the exterior, ALD used Persian rugs as floor mats and incorporated them into the door cards. The Recaro seats have also been restored, along with other things you’ll see in the cabin, including the buckle leather, all of which is handcrafted. It’s a tasteful restoration, and the Olive 911 SC is set to showcase this weekend at ALD’s flagship store in the heart of Manhattan. It will be on display from May 21 to 23, with a capsule collection using the materials and patterns of the redesigned car.

