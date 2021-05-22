Fashion
Our favorite everyday t-shirts for summer
You’ve probably heard that Steve Jobs wore the same thing every day. He didn’t want to waste time thinking about his clothes, to devote more time to his inventions.
I’m not Steve, but I totally agree with his approach. By simplifying my wardrobe, I can go through my working day or my adventure faster. For Steve, it was turtlenecks. But here in New Mexico, where it’s much warmer than the Bay Area, I’m all about the simple, understated t-shirt.
There are thousands of t-shirts out there, so to help you pick your next reliable ol ‘I’ve rounded up my seven favorites.
Free Fly Flex Pocket ($ 50)
Best for: Monday to Friday, nine to five
Size range: S to XXL
Made from bamboo, polyester and elastane, the Flexible pocket Wicks sweat as fast as my favorite running jersey, but looks good enough for working out in the office, thanks to soft colors and a heather pattern. The four-way stretch moves with me when I hike or commute on my bike, and the bamboo construction gives the Flex an incredibly soft and comfortable feel against the skin that I’m happy to wear for long periods of time. hours.
Prana crew ($ 29)
Best for: Your wallet
Size range: S to XXL
If I really imitated Steve Jobs, I would just buy ten of these shirts and call it a day. Made from 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester, the Crew is not fancy but comes in almost a dozen colors and is beautifully designed, so it is suitable for all body types. And at that price, the Crew is affordable enough that if I ruin one, it doesn’t hurt too much to buy a replacement.
Corrugated hemp ($ 36)
Best for: The weekend hangs
Size range: S to XXL
Patina is not something you normally associate with a t-shirt, but this one will develop a beautiful shine as you pierce it. This is because the hemp that makes up over half of the fabric is super tough, so you can overdo it and the shirt will tell its own story over time. Hemp also requires less water to grow than conventional cotton, so the tee’s environmental footprint is relatively small. Loose fit, but not gross, the Wellen is my favorite weekend shirt, and it always pairs well with a pair of shorts and sandals.
Patagonia P-6 Label Pocket Responsibili-Tee ($ 40)
Best for: To respect the environment
Size range: XS to XXL
This shirt is the most “Patagonia” piece of any Patagonia gear I have ever owned. It is made from 100% recycled materials, including four plastic bottles and less than half a pound of cotton waste. According to the company, this construction uses 96% less water and creates 45% less CO2 during manufacture compared to a conventional cotton t-shirt. It’s an easy-to-wear, medium-weight piece that I regularly pack for road trips or wear around the house when I want something simple and reliable.
Taylor Stitch the Heavy Bag ($ 45)
Best for: Cool weather and gardening work
Size range: S to XXL
Most T-shirts last a year or two if you wear them regularly. I expect to this one to last a full decade, thanks to an eight-ounce extra-heavyweight recycled cotton and recycled polyester design. It’s so well done, in fact, that it took a few clothes for me to get used to the thicker material. This garment is not made for hot days in the desert or in the south, but I think it would be an ideal layer for balmy days in the mountains, the bay area or the Pacific Northwest. I have used mine for everything from yard work to rock climbing to cutting trees, and it barely shows.
Advanced movement by Ginew Naasag ($ 44)
Best for: Rock a meaningful graphic t-shirt
Size range: S to XXL
Ginew is a Native American clothing brand owned by Amanda Bruegl and her husband, Erik Brodt, and this shirt is a collaboration with Corey Begay, a Din (Navajo) artist. Begay, who created the design, says the word tribal naasag Roughly translated as “the act of moving forward,” which is represented by the bear moving from day to night, above the ground and under the sky. The glasses on the bear signify modern culture (and are also a regular inclusion of Begay, as he also wears glasses).
24 Hour Ibex Short Sleeve Crew ($ 88)
Best for: Fight odors
Size range: S to XL
Not all merino shirts are created the same. Some feel worn out after the first few washes, as the wool does not take much wear and tear. 24 hours, on the other hand, was a champion. Excellent for wicking sweat and combating stench, it has been very durable and still looks quite new after days of use and a few times during the spin cycle. The price hurts a bit, but all you really need is a good woolen t-shirt. Ibex offers the 24 Hours in seven fun colors.
Clothes and clothing
Main photo: Jakob Schiller
