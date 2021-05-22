Fashion
COVID-19 fashion: Going out with the dress code | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW
Clothes make the person, and this is as true of a designer dress as it is of a pair of jeans, a formal suit or sweatpants. Clothing is an expression of individuality and a reflection of society.
An exhibition entitled “Dress code: are you playing with fashion?” at Federal Art Hall, the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, explores the daily sartorial transformation as a way of presenting oneself and global fashion production over the past decades.
“Fashion is an important social and interactive tool, a way for us to present ourselves differently according to our mood”, explains Eva Kraus, the new general manager of the museum. One of her first assignments was to bring Japan’s big fashion event to Bonn.
From Armani to Yamamoto
What are people wearing on the street? How do styles vary across countries and cultural circles? The exhibition features renowned designers including Giorgio Armani, Aseedonclud, Burberry, Chanel, Comme des Garcons, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Gucci, Martin Margiela, Moschino, Issey Miyake, Louis Vuitton and Yohji Yamamoto, and their creations are juxtaposed with contemporary art.
Museum director Eva Kraus: “ Fashion is an important social tool ”
However, dress codes, says Kraus, only prescribe the setting. What we decide to use in our closets depends on the occasion, which can be a party, a business date, going out with friends. It is also a way of showing identification with a social group.
The latter has increased with public postings on online networks in recent decades. “On social media seeing and being seen ‘has become extremely important,” Kraus says. “How do I present myself, what should I wear? How do I want to be seen? ”
“Do I show myself as laid back or flamboyant or do I want to be numbered in the middle or express diversity is what it is about these days and it is important.” The role of fashion as a means of expression is not yet widely debated in Germany, according to Eva Kraus.
Dress code trumps taste
Obviously taste plays a role in fashion, but dress codes play a bigger role whether we follow them or consciously avoid them. Social media is a playground for fashion enthusiasts, where influencers as well as other celebrities vie for clicks and awareness. You see sweatpants paired with a formal blazer or an oversized hoodie with a Dior bag and comfy sneakers.
More and more, everything is going in fashion
Sweatpants in particular have struggled to become an acceptable part of our fashion vocabulary, with a new trend called Athflow. Just 10 years ago, legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld lamented: “A person who wears sweatpants has lost all control over his life!”
Bring comfortable clothes
Carl Tillessen, bestselling author and fashion expert at the Deutsches Mode Institut (German Fashion Institute) in Cologne speaks of “polarization” triggered by the COVID pandemic.
Fashion expert Carl Tillessen: comfortable clothes are here to stay
“We have been wearing comfortable clothes for over a year, jogging pants, bathroom slippers, leggings. History shows that people will never give up the comfort they have earned.”
What the corset meant for women 100 years ago has been replaced by high heels, restrictive suits and ties. It may take a while for the corporate dress code to change completely, but it has visibly evolved over the past few years and no one will be returning to the corset.
On the other hand, another extreme type of fashion has developed for nightclubs, for example. “People are going to go completely crazy, wearing six-inch high heels or a micro-mini dress.”
It remains to be seen how much of the style that was mainstream before the pandemic will go away for good.
The “Dress Code” exhibition is on display at the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany until 12 September. The museum reopens to the public on May 23.
This article has been translated from German.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]