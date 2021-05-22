COVID-19 fashion: Going out with the dress code | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW

Clothes make the person, and this is as true of a designer dress as it is of a pair of jeans, a formal suit or sweatpants. Clothing is an expression of individuality and a reflection of society.

An exhibition entitled “Dress code: are you playing with fashion?” at Federal Art Hall, the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, explores the daily sartorial transformation as a way of presenting oneself and global fashion production over the past decades.

“Fashion is an important social and interactive tool, a way for us to present ourselves differently according to our mood”, explains Eva Kraus, the new general manager of the museum. One of her first assignments was to bring Japan’s big fashion event to Bonn.

From Armani to Yamamoto

What are people wearing on the street? How do styles vary across countries and cultural circles? The exhibition features renowned designers including Giorgio Armani, Aseedonclud, Burberry, Chanel, Comme des Garcons, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Gucci, Martin Margiela, Moschino, Issey Miyake, Louis Vuitton and Yohji Yamamoto, and their creations are juxtaposed with contemporary art.

Museum director Eva Kraus: “ Fashion is an important social tool ”

However, dress codes, says Kraus, only prescribe the setting. What we decide to use in our closets depends on the occasion, which can be a party, a business date, going out with friends. It is also a way of showing identification with a social group.

The latter has increased with public postings on online networks in recent decades. “On social media seeing and being seen ‘has become extremely important,” Kraus says. “How do I present myself, what should I wear? How do I want to be seen? ”

“Do I show myself as laid back or flamboyant or do I want to be numbered in the middle or express diversity is what it is about these days and it is important.” The role of fashion as a means of expression is not yet widely debated in Germany, according to Eva Kraus.

Dress code trumps taste

Obviously taste plays a role in fashion, but dress codes play a bigger role whether we follow them or consciously avoid them. Social media is a playground for fashion enthusiasts, where influencers as well as other celebrities vie for clicks and awareness. You see sweatpants paired with a formal blazer or an oversized hoodie with a Dior bag and comfy sneakers.

More and more, everything is going in fashion

Sweatpants in particular have struggled to become an acceptable part of our fashion vocabulary, with a new trend called Athflow. Just 10 years ago, legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld lamented: “A person who wears sweatpants has lost all control over his life!”

Bring comfortable clothes

Carl Tillessen, bestselling author and fashion expert at the Deutsches Mode Institut (German Fashion Institute) in Cologne speaks of “polarization” triggered by the COVID pandemic.

Fashion expert Carl Tillessen: comfortable clothes are here to stay

“We have been wearing comfortable clothes for over a year, jogging pants, bathroom slippers, leggings. History shows that people will never give up the comfort they have earned.”

What the corset meant for women 100 years ago has been replaced by high heels, restrictive suits and ties. It may take a while for the corporate dress code to change completely, but it has visibly evolved over the past few years and no one will be returning to the corset.

On the other hand, another extreme type of fashion has developed for nightclubs, for example. “People are going to go completely crazy, wearing six-inch high heels or a micro-mini dress.”

It remains to be seen how much of the style that was mainstream before the pandemic will go away for good.

The “Dress Code” exhibition is on display at the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany until 12 September. The museum reopens to the public on May 23.

This article has been translated from German.