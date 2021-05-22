From low-waisted mini skirts to fluorescent flares, 6 ways to dress for a summer evening





With Instagram and TikTok everywhere in the trend, for fear of forgetting the Bridgerton phenomena from the start of the year, it’s safe to say that #Regencycore is without a doubt a popular summer look. Whether it’s a floor-length maxi dress in the lightest of chiffon as seen at Valentino and Yuhan Wang or a mini dress with voluminous sleeves for a dramatic effect. Khaite and Loewe, experience your fantastic period drama IRL in a Regency-era inspired dress. Big up the bralette Isabel Marant spring / summer 2021, Versace spring / summer 2021, Rokh spring / summer 2021. For the intrepid among you, there is nothing quite like a cropped stomach look in the sun. Opt for Isabel Marants layered silk, off-the-shoulder (with matching dazzling warm pants) for maximum effect, or balance your bralette with a mid-calf skirt, like Versace and Rokh. Either way, necks go crane, and for very good reason. A summer coat isn’t that frivolous after all Simone Rocha spring / summer 2021, Prada spring / summer 2021, Fendi spring / summer 2021. Inevitably, socializing and eating will always have to be primarily outdoors, so keeping warm at night is of the utmost importance. What’s the best way to do it effectively? That’s right, a light coat for the summer. If you channel an aesthetic inspired by the Regency, go for Simone rochas sheer embroidered tulle trench coat, or set the tone for a spicy evening in a lightweight Prada printed silk opera coat. For optimal comfort, the oversized Fendis quilted version, reminiscent of a luxury duvet, is sure to do the trick.

