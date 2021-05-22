Connect with us

Fashion

School board asked to relax the dress code | Local News

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


It had been five years since the school board relaxed the dress code for students to allow the wearing of shorts and spiritual clothing, representing the sports teams of each school, but the movement did not go far enough according to a parent.

Tanya Ingvoldstad Otero addressed the school board at its May 10 meeting and said the policy is outdated and needs to be updated.

Otero said her ninth-grade daughter, who attends Franklin County High School, has been punished on multiple occasions for dress code violations she considers outdated and biased against girls.

Her appearance has never been a distraction for her or the other students, except that teachers and administrators feel the need to disrupt the class to focus on her appearance, and then take her out of the classroom in detention at school, Otero told the board.

She said three dress code violations resulted in being sent to an alternative school for 20 days.

It’s excessive punishment to show up to school to learn but not fit the mold, Otero said.

She said the disruption resulted in her daughter wasting precious time in her studies and that the dress code reinforces that girls need to be extremely aware of their physical appearance and how society, especially boys, is. reacts to it.

This can create feelings of shame, discomfort, and sexualization in girls’ bodies, and it places an unnecessary responsibility on teachers, staff, and administrators to control student appearance, rather than focusing on creating ‘a classroom and school culture where all students are accepted,’ Otero said.

She said high school and college dress codes are tough because:

Not all body types fit comfortably in the required clothing.

The required pants are more expensive than leggings, sweatpants and yoga pants.

It is almost impossible to find shorts, skirts and dresses that meet the length requirements of the codes, given the current fashion for girls.

The determination of modesty is subjective and discriminates against girls.

Do not allow body piercings, but allow tattoos, prohibits individuality and ownership of one’s own body.

The penalties for violating the dress code are extremely excessive and punitive, create high levels of anxiety and insecurity, and interrupt the educational process.

Although not specifically stated, it is clear that at least a third of the current code is aimed at the female school population.

Otero asked the board of directors on the field of student input to develop a new policy.

She also recommended that comparisons be made with other school systems that have updated their dress codes.

Otero referred to Evanston Township High School in Illinois, which leaves more wiggle room than the Franklin Countys dress code.

Essentially, students should wear a shirt, pants, dress or skirt and shoes, which do not pose a threat to another student or staff member, she said. Everything else is a fair game.

The board agreed to take Oteros’ suggestions into account.

FCHS director Dr Roger Alsup said he believes some of the suggestions made by Otero are valid and that parts of the dress code could be relaxed.

It takes time to deal with these things, he said, referring to how the code enforcement process can distract teachers and school administrators.

Zachary Sulouff, who will be a senior at FCHS in the next school year, attended the meeting as a requirement of the Franklin County Leadership program.

He said the current dress code was not really a problem.

I think you are able to express yourself within limits, he said.

Sulouff mentioned the nose rings and said he had no problem with them currently not being allowed.

He added that students are free to wear nose rings when they are not on campus.

Its seven hours a day, Sulouff said, referring to the time students are in school.

School board member Chris Guess said the piercing requirement goes beyond perceived appearance.

He said piercings were banned for safety.

If there’s a fight where there’s an eyebrow ring, what do they think they’re going to go after? he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: