School board asked to relax the dress code | Local News

It had been five years since the school board relaxed the dress code for students to allow the wearing of shorts and spiritual clothing, representing the sports teams of each school, but the movement did not go far enough according to a parent.
Tanya Ingvoldstad Otero addressed the school board at its May 10 meeting and said the policy is outdated and needs to be updated.
Otero said her ninth-grade daughter, who attends Franklin County High School, has been punished on multiple occasions for dress code violations she considers outdated and biased against girls.
Her appearance has never been a distraction for her or the other students, except that teachers and administrators feel the need to disrupt the class to focus on her appearance, and then take her out of the classroom in detention at school, Otero told the board.
She said three dress code violations resulted in being sent to an alternative school for 20 days.
It’s excessive punishment to show up to school to learn but not fit the mold, Otero said.
She said the disruption resulted in her daughter wasting precious time in her studies and that the dress code reinforces that girls need to be extremely aware of their physical appearance and how society, especially boys, is. reacts to it.
This can create feelings of shame, discomfort, and sexualization in girls’ bodies, and it places an unnecessary responsibility on teachers, staff, and administrators to control student appearance, rather than focusing on creating ‘a classroom and school culture where all students are accepted,’ Otero said.
She said high school and college dress codes are tough because:
Not all body types fit comfortably in the required clothing.
The required pants are more expensive than leggings, sweatpants and yoga pants.
It is almost impossible to find shorts, skirts and dresses that meet the length requirements of the codes, given the current fashion for girls.
The determination of modesty is subjective and discriminates against girls.
Do not allow body piercings, but allow tattoos, prohibits individuality and ownership of one’s own body.
The penalties for violating the dress code are extremely excessive and punitive, create high levels of anxiety and insecurity, and interrupt the educational process.
Although not specifically stated, it is clear that at least a third of the current code is aimed at the female school population.
Otero asked the board of directors on the field of student input to develop a new policy.
She also recommended that comparisons be made with other school systems that have updated their dress codes.
Otero referred to Evanston Township High School in Illinois, which leaves more wiggle room than the Franklin Countys dress code.
Essentially, students should wear a shirt, pants, dress or skirt and shoes, which do not pose a threat to another student or staff member, she said. Everything else is a fair game.
The board agreed to take Oteros’ suggestions into account.
FCHS director Dr Roger Alsup said he believes some of the suggestions made by Otero are valid and that parts of the dress code could be relaxed.
It takes time to deal with these things, he said, referring to how the code enforcement process can distract teachers and school administrators.
Zachary Sulouff, who will be a senior at FCHS in the next school year, attended the meeting as a requirement of the Franklin County Leadership program.
He said the current dress code was not really a problem.
I think you are able to express yourself within limits, he said.
Sulouff mentioned the nose rings and said he had no problem with them currently not being allowed.
He added that students are free to wear nose rings when they are not on campus.
Its seven hours a day, Sulouff said, referring to the time students are in school.
School board member Chris Guess said the piercing requirement goes beyond perceived appearance.
He said piercings were banned for safety.
If there’s a fight where there’s an eyebrow ring, what do they think they’re going to go after? he said.