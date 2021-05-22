Fashion
Chinese campaign against H&M divides fashion industry group
The LONDON debate over what to do with the Chinese government has sparked conflict within a leading coalition that guides much of the world’s cotton production.
The Better Cotton Initiative, a collaboration between big brands like Nike Inc.
OF -0.46%
and Gap Inc.,
GPS -0.12%
environmental groups, farmers and human rights organizations have worked for years to increase the access of the world’s clothing industries to sustainably produced cotton.
But Chinese governments recently attacked the group and one of its main members, fast fashion giant H&M Hennes & Mauritz HM.B 0.45%
AB, have expressed concerns over whether BCI’s fashion brands can continue to sell clothing in China, a huge and rapidly growing consumer market, if the group challenges Beijing again.
In March, Beijing virtually wiped out H & M’s internet presence in the country after the company and BCI raised concerns over allegations of forced labor in China’s cotton-rich Xinjiang region.
Following online blocking of H&M and Chinese social media users calling for boycott of Nike and Adidas members AG
BCI removed a month-old statement from its website about concerns that cotton was produced by forced labor in Xinjiang.
Some members of non-governmental organizations said that BCI’s suppression of the statement and silence during the backlash in China suggests the group has bowed to pressure at the request of members of the retail industry, people close to it say. organisation. They feel that the BCI’s reaction is undermining the mission of initiatives to improve the lives of cotton farmers, the people said.
Some NGO members are urging the group to completely cease operations in China and are pushing their representatives on its board of directors at the environmental group Pesticide Action Network and Solidaridad, an organization advocating responsible supply chains, to restore the statement online. relating to Xinjiang and pushing back the Chinese media. attacks, people said.
At the same time, some member retailers and nongovernmental organizations say BCI should instead engage quietly with Beijing, the people said.
A BCI spokesperson declined to comment.
Western companies with supply chains in Xinjiang are walking a fine line. Companies are trying to avoid Beijing’s wrath and at the same time take seriously claims by human rights groups and the US and UK governments that authorities are committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs and using labor forced into the northwest region of China.
The Chinese government has called the allegations a lie, saying it is fighting terrorism and improving livelihoods in Xinjiang. He lashed out at those who raised concerns about the region. No industry is more caught up in the issue than fashion: Xinjiang accounts for four-fifths of China’s cotton production and one-fifth of world production.
The Better Cotton Initiative started as a World Wildlife Fund project in 2005 and became its own organization in 2009. The nonprofit group trains farmers and gives its seal of approval to those who meet standards. on the use of water, the use of chemicals and labor rights.
Members were encouraged to join. Farmers have learned to reduce expenses and improve the quality of cotton. Non-governmental organizations were able to put pressure on the fashion industry on environmental protection and labor rights. And brands, such as founding members Gap Inc., H&M and IKEA, could boast to their customers and shareholders that they were part of an initiative to help the planet.
Brands were committed to their cotton being 100% sustainably sourced by 2025, said Lise Melvin, CEO of BCI from 2006 to 2013. They saw the Better Cotton initiative as a way to achieve this. goal.
The group has set a goal of having 30% of global cotton production come from BCI-certified farmers by 2020. This ambition has made it difficult to ignore China, where BCI has opened an office in 2012.
Tensions with Beijing began after BCI paid increased attention to labor rights around the world last year. In October, the group stopped training and licensing farmers in Xinjiang, citing sustained allegations of forced labor and other human rights violations. A BCI committee on forced labor later mentioned, among other concerns, that farmers in Xinjiang could not speak candidly about their plight.
These actions did not cause ripples in China until March, when the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union sanctioned Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations. In the region. Chinese state-controlled media have criticized these sanctions and criticized BCI and member brands, in particular Swedens H&M. H&M has disappeared from Chinese e-commerce sites, while Chinese celebrities have dropped their sponsorships with the company.
In a recent earnings call, H&M said it wanted to remain a responsible buyer in China. He declined to quantify the cost of the negative reactions, saying only that the owners had closed a few H&M outlets in China. In total, 20 out of around 500 stores have been closed, the company said.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS
Do you think western brands like Nike and H&M should call out countries that tolerate forced labor in their cotton industry? Join the conversation below.
In the days that followed as Chinese media and social media users began attacking BCI and its members in late March, China’s state-owned TV broadcaster broadcast an interview with BCI’s Shanghai bureau chief, who reported said his office had found no evidence of forced labor in Xinjiang. The group deleted its October online statement on Xinjiang’s concerns without an explanation.
The actions, seen in China as a flip-flop, sparked a provocation from a youth wing of the ruling Communist Party in a social media post last month: Your face must hurt!
BCI has not publicly addressed the situation, saying a response could threaten the personal safety of its dozen employees in China, people close to the organization said. Although the BCI reversed its public statements, it maintained its position on stopping training and licensing of farmers in Xinjiang.
A person close to BCI said the group’s presence in China and the brands it represents gives it leverage to influence Beijing, even if it has to do so quietly, the person said. Nonprofits can only operate in China if they are invited by Beijing and follow its rules, the person added.
Ms Melvin, the former CEO, says the group is facing a Catch-22.
How does anyone choose to avoid working in problematic areas, she said, or work on them to improve them, even if it comes with risk?
—Qianwei Zhang in Beijing contributed to this article.
Write to Stu Woo at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]