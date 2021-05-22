Week six could end positively for Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONE – DECEMBER 15: Baker Mayfield # 6 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball while dodging a tackle by Corey Peters # 98 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals won 38-24. (Photo by Norm Hall / Getty Images)

Rival could cause problems for the Arizona Cardinals in week five by Jim Koch

Two years have passed since the Arizona Cardinals claimed a 38-24 victory over a rising Cleveland Browns team. The match included a duel between two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield. This fall, the Cards and Browns will get tangled up again in week six of the 2021 regular season.

Last season was pretty memorable for Cleveland City and the Browns. Rookie head coach Kevin Stefanski chaired a team that ended a playoff drought that had lasted 17 long years. The Browns ended the 2020 campaign with an 11-5 record and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in last season’s Wild Card playoff round.

Mayfield, 26, is the undisputed leader of Cleveland’s offensive unit. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are an exceptional running duo that totaled 1,908 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 20. Jarvis Landry is Mayfield’s main target, and the Browns will gladly welcome Odell Beckham Jr. from the ACL tear he has. suffered last October.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, who totaled 12 sacks last year, is causing nightmares for the league’s offensive coordinators. BJ Goodson is a versatile linebacker who recorded 91 tackles, two interceptions and six assists last season. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell is an aspiring star who has recorded 65 tackles, 13 breakthroughs and three forced fumbles for the Browns.

The organization’s front office has bolstered the Browns’ defense even further by adding three standout pieces to the unit this offseason. Edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year contract in April. Cleveland also acquired a pair of cover guys, signing free agent Troy Hill and selecting Greg Newsome II in the first round of last month’s draft.

Going on the road to take on such a formidable opponent will certainly present challenges for the Redbirds. Cleveland’s loud “Dawg Pound” will make it difficult for Travel Cards, but Murray finds a way to lead his teammates to victory. Cardinals 24, brown 20.