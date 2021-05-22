These dress and sneaker outfits will be in my rotation all summer long





I haven’t always been the most practical of dressers, especially when it comes to choosing shoes. I mean, who hasn’t chosen to wear their new strappy sandals knowing they’ll give you the most horrible blisters just because they go with your outfit? I’m really ready to sacrifice for fashion, but I don’t know how much my feet can take. This summer, I’m giving my toes a break by incorporating outfits and sneakers into my rotation. As I start to leave the house for small celebrations, I am delighted to immerse myself in the dressing again, I’ve been out of date for a long time [? long few too many can we simplify? long, too many perhaps?] months of sweats. Lately I’ve saved some cute sneaker-centric outfit ideas I’ve seen on Instagram and TikTok (I’m a social media strategist, after all) to recreate on my own. Online I’ve found plenty of warm-weather casual style ideas to try out while you are at home extra. As for dresses, these are my summer destination in NYC, as I know from experience that I won’t be wearing skinny jeans in 90 degree weather. The dress and sneakers combo is the ultimate effortless look, and there are so many ways to recreate it. It doesn’t matter if I’m heading for a weekend picnic or just working from home, they’re a couple I can hang out when I need a little boost. Ahead, 7 outfits and sneakers that are on my radar for the coming season (and should be on yours, too!) We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. White from head to toe All-white outfits will forever be in my summer rotation. There is something so classic about this set. I especially like an all-white outfit paired with colorful jewelry or a bright bag. Picnic vibes I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for all summer picnics. And this season, I’m dressing like a picnic blanket with a flowing gingham dress. My favorite style pick is a pair of sneakers with a pop of color or a playful contrast print. Puff sleeves and chunky sneakers This jumpsuit is for anyone who likes to play with proportions when dressing. Chunky sneakers will perfectly balance a more romantic puff sleeve dress. My favorite combination is a polka dot midi which is easy to dress up or down. Simple slip dress and classic sneaks Slip dresses are all the rage right now, and they make it a super easy summer outfit. I plan to dress up the look for the day wearing my favorite walking shoes. While there are many new slip-on dresses, I suggest buying second-hand for a more unique vintage take. Matchy Matchy I’m always up for a full monochromatic look, but if you’re not ready to fully engage, try white sneakers with a pop of color to tie your outfit together. Casual button The classic white button down dress will never go out of style. Since this silhouette is simple and timeless, I like to pair it with my brightest sneakers. Creative color mixing Calling all maximalists! Just because you’re wearing colorful sneakers doesn’t mean you have to tone down the rest of your look. My advice for pulling off this combo is to choose a dress with a simple silhouette to let the colors be the center of attention.

