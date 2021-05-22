Fashion designer Gioia Bini: I love chaos, it creates harmony

My personal style signifier is probably a color blocking: red on red, black on black, green on green and so on. And I love a good lipstick; the brand is not as important as the color – different shades at different times of the day. I’m also fond of accessories, whether it’s a nice ring or a good hair clip. It’s all in the details, like putting pieces together for a collage.

The last thing I bought and loved was a pair of glittering red high-heeled shoes from Ferragamo’s Creations collection; these are the ones worn by Marilyn Monroe in Make love. I admit a severe shoe fetishism.

The notice board in Bini’s kitchen © Lea Anouchinsky

And the thing that I eye next is a large print by Nicholas Vreeland from his “Monk with a Camera” series. His portraits and landscapes touch me with their immediacy and directivity. That, or a ceramic or bronze sculpture by Hugo Wilson. I worked with him as an intern when I was at Central Saint Martins, and I have always admired his work: painting, sculpture, prints. I find admirable its mix of the past with today. He always surprises me.

My next vacation destination will be Egypt, Egypt and Egypt. I went there as a child and always wanted to go back, but for a different kind of trip. Pyramids? It is done. Egyptian Museum? It is done. Bazaar Khan El-Khalili? It is done. What I didn’t do was go up the Nile from Aswan to Alexandria – they say it takes 13 days. I would visit the Aswan Dam and then sleep in Agatha Christie’s room at the Old Cataract Hotel. I would stop in Luxor and stay at the Winter Palace Hotel, with a direct view of the Valley of the Nobles – these tombs have fascinating frescoes of people’s daily lives.

The best memories I brought home were alici [anchovies] from Cetara, near Salerno. Totally unique and delicious – in my opinion much better than the most famous alici in Cantábrico, Spain.

A vintage Donald Brooks raffia dress © Lea Anouchinsky

Smythson’s “G Spots” diary © Lea Anouchinsky



A recent “find” is a department store in Igls, Tyrol, called Kunstwerkstall. They sell beautiful thick knitted socks, made in Austria by Huber. I use them as slippers around the house (we have terracotta tiles, which are cold in winter). kunstwerkstall-igls.at

The grooming staples that I’m never without are Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum and Irene Forte Skincare Hibiscus Night Cream. £ 235.20, drsturm.com; £ 139, ireneforteskincare.com

The last meal that really impressed me was in a trattoria called I Rizzari in Brucoli, Sicily. It’s about a 30 minute drive from Catania airport and serves the best raw fish I have ever eaten, especially the carpaccio di gamberi rossi. It is also in a charming village which seems to have been lifted from the setting of an old western. Via Libertà 63, 96011 Brucoli, + 390 931-982 709

The site that inspires me It is Paestum and its Greek ruins, south of Salerno, where I shot my spring / summer 2019 campaign. It is the sense of history, the warmth of stones in the sun and the feeling that she is strangely misplaced. You pass abandoned buildings to get there, and suddenly you come to these extraordinarily well-preserved temples of Magna Graecia, overlooking the sea. It is also close to Tenuta Vannulo, where the best mozzarella di bufala in the world is prepared. vannulo.it

The last item of clothing I added to my wardrobe was a Donald Brooks raffia dress that I bought from Aloe & Wolf, my favorite vintage store in Siena. etsy.com/shop/aloeandwolfvintage

My favorite room in my house is my kitchen. It’s green: a good color. I have Brazilian papier-mâché bananas hanging in front of the window, a Raja Ravi Varma engraving of a Maharashtrian woman holding a fruit platter, and a huge painting of ice cream. I feel kitchens are the soul of a house, and mine is the source of much of my creativity.

Current reading of Bini: The Unfinished Palazzo by Judith Mackrell



My three carry-on essentials are my passport, the book of the moment – currently by Judith Mackrell The unfinished palace – and my “Stuff” bag, made in the My Style Bags store in Florence. A search might reveal paintbrushes, colored pencils, LGRWorld sunglasses, my Smythson G Spots journal, or double-sided tape. mystylebags.it

In my fridge you will always find … a lot! Oh my God, let’s see. Parmesan aged at least 36 months, avocados, fresh sausages from Lo Scoglio, in Nerano, and large quantities of almonds because I cannot do without homemade almond milk. And white wine and prosecco. Don’t get me started on the freezer.

Ravi Varma engraving of a lady from Maharashtran, bought in Siem Reap, Cambodia © Lea Anouchinsky



The best gift I gave recently was to my sister. It was during the lockdown and all the stores were closed, but I find it too impersonal to buy gifts online. So I made a papier mache piñata and asked all of her friends to give me something small to put inside to make her smile.

And the best gift I received was a bunch of arugula from the chef of Lo Scoglio. He picks it from the fields near his garden – it’s the spiciest and most delicious rocket I have ever eaten. hotelloscoglio.com

My favorite website is Artemest. I have to declare an interest: I helped launch it nine years ago and traveled all over Italy to find the best artisans – glassblowers, woodcarvers, ceramists and furniture designers. artemest.com

Bini kitchen sink with vintage marble basin and tiled floor © Lea Anouchinsky

Bini’s “Stuff” bag, from the My Style Bags boutique in Florence © Lea Anouchinsky



The only artist whose work I would collect if I could is Michelangelo. The master. Otherwise, I would collect ancient Cycladic figures; they remind me of Giacometti.

If I had to limit my shopping to a neighborhood in a city, I would choose Florence, my hometown, because the artisan tradition is still very much respected, as it should be. Loretta Caponi, for example, is one of my childhood favorites; I used to sit in her private living room and watch her work her magic with antique lace. Some of the designs date back to the 16th century. And of course there’s the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella – they always wrap each bar of soap by hand. lorettacaponi.com, smnovella.com

Painting an ice cream in Bini’s kitchen © Lea Anouchinsky

Bini’s core products include (center) Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Dermo-Protective Oil and (right) Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum © Lea Anouchinsky



An unforgettable place where I traveled is in Rajasthan, on a horseback safari organized by George Scott. I left Italy just before the borders closed in March 2020 and returned from India just as they were closing their borders as well. Apart from these details, every day was magical. We passed through abandoned towns forgotten by time. We sat under banyan trees for our meals. We slept in nice tents and learned to tie a turban. I can still close my eyes and the colors and the smells come back to me directly. I would like to be brought back right away. georgescottrides.com

An object that I will never part with is my Smythson Soho Journal. This is where I make my collages and watercolors, where I glue business cards and flowers that I pick during my walks.

The last music I downloaded was “The Very Thought of You” by South African musician of Mozambican origin Al Bowlly. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I bought even a song, which makes me think how difficult it must be for all the musicians in my life.

My style icons are strong, creative, curious, funny, artistic and different. Diana Vreeland, Billie Holiday, Georgia O’Keeffe, Peggy Guggenheim, Cecil Beaton, Carmen Miranda, Diaghilev, singer Miriam Makeba, Lourdes de Oliveira en Black orpheus and French photographer Dora Maar come to mind.

If I didn’t do what I do I would be a travel journalist or an interior designer. Or a treasure hunter, or a butterfly catcher. I am attracted by beauty, shapes and colors, the touch. I have a weakness for the joy of the dilapidated. I love chaos. It creates harmony, don’t you think?