10 best men’s pajamas to stay warm all year round

Pajamas. Who wears pajamas these days? Well, based on some of the current trends in casual wear and loungewear, it’s almost like these baggy sleepwear has made its way into fashion without anyone blinking, we’re kidding. , sort of. Either way, we think it’s still a good time to think about quality pajamas. Why? Because they represent the little bit of TLC that we all deserve after enduring this past year.

A great set of pajamas will give you a level of comfort when you sleep and act as your cruise outfit of choice for those late nights that lead to your sleep. Whether it’s trying to get that final Battle Royale dub on Playstation with your friends, or just chilling out and watching the latest releases on Netflix, the pajamas will be your comfy assistant in your relaxation. Here are some of our favorite style points for pajama sets that are factored in, as usual.

Best Overall: LL Bean Scotch Plaid Pajama Set

LL Bean makes a classic plaid pajama set that will last for years in your wardrobe. Made from 100% Portuguese flannel, they retain heat incredibly well while providing breathability; and their relaxed fit allows them to drape over the wearer’s body very comfortably.

Best value for money: Uniqlo Airism cotton pajamas

Uniqlo is the best at providing high quality fabrics at an affordable price. These Airism pajamas are made from a cotton-polyester blend and feature an open collar with subtle piping details.

The most elegant: Desmond and Dempsey pajama shirt and shorts

For those who love linen, this Desmond and Dempsey set will give you the opportunity to sleep in the perfectly breathable fabric. Need to run to the bodega? You won’t have a weird look in these pajamas. They are stylish enough to be worn around the house as loungewear.

Best Inspired Loungewear: Ralph Lauren Jersey Night Shirt and Shorts



Ralph Lauren uses a trippy tie-dye pattern for this cotton jersey sleep set. Frankly, they deserve a fit mirror photo of your body at some point on the road.

Best Upscale Pick: Derrick Pink Cotton Poplin Pajama Set

Crafted from smooth cotton poplin, this set from Derrick Rose is for the serious pajama wearer. Mother of pearl buttons, tasteful piping details and an adorable pattern overall, you will feel like a million dollars every time you get under the covers.

Perfect for warm weather: J.Crew Seersucker pajama set

J.Crew is an expert in the use of seersucker fabric. They used it to create a wrinkled and airy feel to this pajama set, perfect for hot weather and for those who want the lightest fabrics on their body when sleeping. Not to forget to mention, the color scheme of these is just one of a kind.

Other great pajama sets

Hanes woven pajama set

Hanes commands the space of white t-shirts and underwear, so why ignore the fact that they also have great pajama sets? Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, these pajamas are available in a wide range of colors and are extremely easy to wear.

MeUndies modal pajama set

Podcast commercials are true, Meundies makes some of the softest underwear around. And now they have put their skills to work in making other clothes, including pajamas. This set is available in a vibrant green color and exudes comfort as only Meundies can promise.

Majestic short cotton pajamas

Anything associated with Nordstrom usually means it exceeds its weight for the quality. This pajama set from Majestic is another great option for those who prefer shorts and short sleeves to its longer counterpart.

Orange striped pajama set with tie bar



Here we’re giving tie bar style points for this bold orange and navy contrasting ensemble. Made of 100% cotton, we can assure you that not only will you look great while you sleep, but also feel great.

