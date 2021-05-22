Rowell’s Lyrics: Dress for Success | Editorial columnists

I was recently surfing the channel and came across the Molly B Polka Party on the RFD channel.
My business trips to central Pennsylvania have always been enhanced by good polka music and cold beer. That was reason enough to keep watching.
The music was what you would expect, but my attention was soon taken to the dancing couples. The entertainment value of their dancing style was only surpassed by their attire. He went from Dancing at the Ritz to Ma and Pa Kettle.
I don’t know the origin of the term “Dress for Success”, but I have heard it almost all my life. My early wardrobe was mostly clothes that an older cousin had overtaken. I didn’t have a lot of clothes or elegant clothes; but, they were always clean. I was taught early on that your appearance is important to a good impression.
It stuck with me and I’m a little peculiar about my dress in public. My philosophy as a college baseball coach was: You can’t be a player if you don’t look like you.
I feel the same about my golf outfit. My wife wondered how many golf shirts I had; so, I cleaned the closet. I have now come down to a reasonable 71 in short sleeves. It was late because I found advertising courses or businesses that no longer exist.
Once at a corporate golf tournament, I was matched with an employee’s boyfriend. I questioned his talent and commitment when he showed up in sandals, cropped jeans and a Twisted Sister t-shirt. He was no help and should have gone to their concert instead.
Remember when people got dressed for no apparent reason? Watch old movies or TV shows. There was June Clever running the vacuum with high heels and a pearl necklace. For years my wife wore high heels to work. We got married before I realized how tiny she was.
During my career, I wore a coat and tie to work every day. I once thought that between work and church, I wore a tie six days a week for almost 25 years. I saw a lot of changes in the links during my time. There was the large and colorful of the late 1940s and early 1950s. They got very thin during the rock and roll years.
Later they come back to something in between. I’m not sure what’s going on right now. I only wear them for funerals and weddings; and the few I have are from the Nixon administration.
The disappearance of suites and ties started in the workplace with laid-back Fridays. It went well until an employee showed up in tracksuit and tennis shoes. The costume seemed to live up to its name. This gave birth to the term Business Casual and the ground rules.
After my retirement I spent several years as a consultant working from home. On rare occasions, I walked into the office and dressed appropriately. The other days I wore anything from pajamas to T-shirts and shorts. The growth of the Internet has opened the door for millions of people to work from home and dress accordingly.
We’ve come a long way from Stone Age animal skin clothing, powdered wigs, starched collars, zoot costumes, three-piece costumes, and leisure costumes. . At least we still have some semblance of taste. We have yet to find a striped jacket with a polka dot shirt and plaid pants.
Oh wait, I think I saw this last week at Wal-Mart. Anyway,
God bless you and have a nice day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit