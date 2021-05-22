Fashion
Ricciardo perplexed by the loss of time in the second sector
In the overview: Daniel Ricciardo, double pole of the Monaco Grand Prix, struggled to understand where he was losing so much time against his teammate Lando Norris after the first day of testing.
In the letter
Ricciardo surprised by the lack of rhythm
Ricciardo, who won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018, says he is starting to feel confident behind the wheel of his McLaren but the lap time was not there on Thursday.
“I felt like I was confident,” he said. “It just didn’t translate into a lap time. From behind the wheel it was quite frustrating because I cross the line, I will say “it’s probably a good lap” and it was like P12 or P15 or even at a P17 stage. So it’s frustrating because it’s still a long way off. There is a lot of time to find. “
He said he had the most to gain in the middle section of the tour, which goes from Mirabeau to Swimming Poor. “The second sector was my weakest and it’s kind of like turn five, six at low speed, really,” he said. “So it’s a little surprising that I lose so much there.”
Honda flexes its muscles on ‘Fast Friday’
Scott Dixon was fastest at the end of Fast Friday practice for the Indianapolis 500, completing one lap of the oval at an average speed of 375.463 km / h (233.302 mph). His Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson produced the fastest four-lap average before qualifying began today, finishing his race at an average of 373.287 km / h (231.950 mph).
Honda noticed their potential because all of the riders except one of the top 10 riders were powered by Japanese engines. McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, who clocked the sixth fastest individual lap, was the only Chevrolet user in the top 10.
There is no room on the 33-car grid for all 35 entries. The two slowest drivers on Friday were Charlie Kimball of Foyt and RC Enerson of Top Gun. The nine slower drivers all had Chevrolet power.
Gasly sets the target for the first eight
Expecting AlphaTauri to struggle through Monaco’s many slow corners, Pierre Gasly believes he has a realistic chance of qualifying in the top 10 today.
“If we get to Q3 it will be great,” he said. “Hopefully we can get to Q3 and qualify close to the top five, but I would say if we can be in the top eight it would be great for us.
Drivers attend the Monaco fashion show
Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula E drivers took part in the Amber Lounge fashion show in Monaco yesterday.
|@RocketLeague players can now add the official Formula 1 Fan Pack with the liveries of all 10 teams. It is available until May 26, priced at 2,000 credits. pic.twitter.com/fuEDNj9Aax
– RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) May 21, 2021
Red Bull races Formula 1 (The New York Times)
Christian Horner: “Toto has had it far too easy for the past seven years. It is about time he had something to do.”
F1 open to changes from Monaco (Racer)
“We could look at the format. I mean some teams suggested we just use soft tires for the whole weekend now, I remember a race in Singapore where the tires were very soft and the guy in the lead just stood in line until it was time to change his tires. “
“Following Thursday’s announcement of the lifting of outdoor seating restrictions in the state of Michigan on June 1, the Detroit Grand Prix will welcome full seating in its stands for the weekend of race in Belle Isle, from June 11 to 13. “
Armstrong says Daruvala’s sensational last lap overtake changes our weekend (Formula 2)
“There was a certain risk and it could have ended badly, but it didn’t and that’s it. I had lined up for the whole race, exactly 29 laps, then the opportunity came up. presented in the last round. “
