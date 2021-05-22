Ricciardo perplexed by the loss of time in the second sector

In the overview: Daniel Ricciardo, double pole of the Monaco Grand Prix, struggled to understand where he was losing so much time against his teammate Lando Norris after the first day of testing.

Ricciardo surprised by the lack of rhythm

Ricciardo, who won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018, says he is starting to feel confident behind the wheel of his McLaren but the lap time was not there on Thursday.

“I felt like I was confident,” he said. “It just didn’t translate into a lap time. From behind the wheel it was quite frustrating because I cross the line, I will say “it’s probably a good lap” and it was like P12 or P15 or even at a P17 stage. So it’s frustrating because it’s still a long way off. There is a lot of time to find. “

He said he had the most to gain in the middle section of the tour, which goes from Mirabeau to Swimming Poor. “The second sector was my weakest and it’s kind of like turn five, six at low speed, really,” he said. “So it’s a little surprising that I lose so much there.”

Honda flexes its muscles on ‘Fast Friday’

Scott Dixon was fastest at the end of Fast Friday practice for the Indianapolis 500, completing one lap of the oval at an average speed of 375.463 km / h (233.302 mph). His Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson produced the fastest four-lap average before qualifying began today, finishing his race at an average of 373.287 km / h (231.950 mph).

Honda noticed their potential because all of the riders except one of the top 10 riders were powered by Japanese engines. McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, who clocked the sixth fastest individual lap, was the only Chevrolet user in the top 10.

There is no room on the 33-car grid for all 35 entries. The two slowest drivers on Friday were Charlie Kimball of Foyt and RC Enerson of Top Gun. The nine slower drivers all had Chevrolet power.

Gasly sets the target for the first eight

Expecting AlphaTauri to struggle through Monaco’s many slow corners, Pierre Gasly believes he has a realistic chance of qualifying in the top 10 today.

“If we get to Q3 it will be great,” he said. “Hopefully we can get to Q3 and qualify close to the top five, but I would say if we can be in the top eight it would be great for us.

Drivers attend the Monaco fashion show

Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula E drivers took part in the Amber Lounge fashion show in Monaco yesterday.