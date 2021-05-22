Virginia men’s and women’s track and field claim multiple individual titles at ACC Championships – The Cavalier Daily

Day one

Virginias’ opening day at the CCA Championship competition was marked by the performance of sophomore Jada Seaman. Seaman won the individual crown in the long jump in spectacular fashion. On her first attempt, she set a personal best of 6.40 meters (21 0) before being passed by senior Bria Matthews of Georgia Tech. On his sixth and final attempt, Seaman regained the lead with an incredible jump of 6.56 meters (21 6.25). This not only improved her freshman record, but was also the second best performance in school history and a competitive record.

However, the sailors’ day was not yet over as she qualified for the 200-meter final with a time of 23.54. It was also an improvement on one of her freshman records, besides being enough to place her in sixth place on the school’s all-time performance list.

The other individual title of the day was won for the Cavaliers by sophomore Ethan Dabbs in the javelin. Dabbs’ winning throw came in at 71.45 yards (234.5) on his third attempt. It was a better performance of the season for him after it was only the second time this season that Dabbs has participated in this event.

Day two

The Friday action for Virginia was highlighted by sophomore Owayne Owens and his performance on the triple jump. Owens gave the Cavaliers their third ACC individual title of the competition with a best jump of 15.97 meters. This was his second ACC championship of the school year after winning the triple jump at the ACC indoor track championships.

The other big moment of the day came from graduate student Michaela Meyer in the 800-meter prelims. She set an installations record with her win time of 2: 01.89 and earned a berth in the final on Saturday.

Virginia also saw several athletes win All-ACC honors on the second day of competition. On the men’s side, freshman Claudio Romero took sixth place in the shot put with an effort of 18.10 meters (59 4.75). Freshman Derek Johnson also managed to finish fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8: 36.86.

On the women’s side, senior Kiera Bothwell was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal best 10: 03.88. Rookie Maria Deaviz took fourth place in the shot put with a throw of 16.42 meters (53 10.5) while junior Alix Still finished her heptathlon in sixth place. Finally, senior Khyasia Caldwell was able to clinch sixth place in the triple jump with an effort of 12.81 meters (42 0.5).

Day three

The Cavaliers saved their most impressive day to last, winning four individual ACC titles on day three of competition.

Graduate student Andrenette Knight repeated as the ACC champion in the 400-meter hurdles. She put on a show with an incredible 55.75 seconds. She broke the installations record as well as her own school record, this time being the second fastest time in the country this season. Knight then scored a few more points for Virginia with a seventh place in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 13.38 seconds.

Another rider to repeat as the ACC champion was Brenton Foster, who broke his own high jump school record with an effort of 2.27 meters (7.25). Foster became the first athlete in school history to win two ACC titles in this event.

After competing in the shot put the day before, Romero continued his stellar season with an ACC title on record. He lost his lead in the first round and only recovered it in the sixth and final round when Romero made his winning throw of 61.21 yards (200-10).

Meyer won the fourth individual conference title of the day at Virginias in the 1,500 meters. She crossed the finish line in 4: 09.78, setting a school record, an installations record and an ACC competition record. She also ran in the 800 meters later in the day and finished in third place with a time of 2: 01.52, another school record.

Vin Lananna, director of track and field and cross country and assistant director of track and field for administration, was incredibly proud of his teams’ progress throughout the season.

The student-athletes really stepped up in all areas of the event, Lananna said. It’s a tough conference and I’m very happy we’re building a real championship team.

Next, the Cavaliers will compete in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Fla., May 26-29.