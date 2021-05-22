The best hats today in luxury menswear

The revolution of hats for men:

In men’s fashion, the hat is making a big comeback. Let’s face it, hats have been a regular style item for men for so many years. In the past, hats were worn in a more formal atmosphere, whereas today hats can be paired with almost any style of men’s clothing, from t-shirts and jeans to tight-fitting suits. In addition, the hats can be worn both day and night.

In my research, I have found that most men are unaware of proper hat etiquette, such as tipping your hat when you introduce yourself to a beautiful lady. In short, wear your hat in public and take it off in private as a sign of respect.

In France, the term hat, French for hat, means bravo. Hat! In men’s fashion, hats should always be completely removed in places of worship, inside a restaurant or at home. Removing a hat is also a form of great respect during a military salute.

Nevertheless, a man is allowed to wear a hat in the halls of buildings, elevators and other public meeting places. I also strongly suggest removing it while the national anthem is being played.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Before 1965, a well-dressed man did not go out in public without hat. Today in the United States, the hat revolution is in full swing. The advantage of wearing hats is that they can add a touch of elegance to your style. In short, they make your style more visually appealing while protecting you from the harsh elements of nature while redefining your overall appearance.

Today there are a wide variety of options available to give your style a high octane rating. Being a well-dressed man and wearing a hat has been a trend for years. Men used the accessory to add another dimension to their look. Going back to the 1940s, for example, you can’t imagine social icons like Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra without their smart-brimmed hats. Fast forward to today and now almost all athletes, musicians, etc. wear the very popular daddy hat or bucket hat for modern styles.

Luxury brands are now focusing on hats. There has been a clear transition to the common high-end Fedora style paired with the more modern, hip-style businessman with a more modern, relaxed style. In 2020, we noticed that many luxury brands are designing and creating extremely unique hats and incorporating them into their collections. Whether this trend was due to the pandemic or not remains to be seen, however, in 2021 these vendors have shown that this trend is here to stay, especially as these hot summer months approach.

At Forbes, we’ve compiled a list of the best luxury hats for men for summer 2021.

Acne Studios:

The Acne Studios Charcoal / Multi Five Panel Cap is made from recycled lightweight tie-dyed nylon, … [+] with adjustable drawstrings.

Courtesy of Acne Studios



Acne Studios-Acne Studios launches Season 3 of clothing made with recycled textiles. Constructed entirely from fabrics and excess materials; find positive and lasting solutions through design. This season focuses on a range of lightweight and heavyweight tie-dyed nylon and cotton jersey. $ 160

Alexander McQueen:

Alexander McQueen Graffiti Bucket Hat

Courtesy of Alexander McQueen



Alexander McQueenBucket hat in black polyfaille with McQueen Graffiti print. $ 380

Borsalino:

Bogart by Borsalino Cut 6 collection pays homage to Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogarts and timeless style … [+] modern attitude. (Product Description) Borsalino Cut 6 Collectible Bogart: High Dome Fedora, Shaved Jorasse Alessandria Felt, Medium Brim Graphic Headband, Dedicated Hat Box and Stand.

Courtesy of Borsalino



BorsalinoBeautifully interpreting the unmistakable style of Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogarts and modern attitude, the summer must-have is the Bogart collector of Borsalino Cut 6 born of a special ongoing collaboration between the Maison and the Humphrey Bogart estate in l honor of the style of iconic actors. This sixth and latest addition for the SS21 season features a striking high dome fedora hat in soft shaved Alessandria felt, a mid brim and a graphic pattern headband. Inside, an unexpectedly stylized silhouette of Bogart embossed on the satin lining reveals one of the actors’ best-known phrases: The problem with the world is that everyone is a few glasses behind engraved on the Moroccan leather. . The special hat box features a dedicated b / w still, inspiring decor and a hat stand. $ 600

Brixton:

A classic western silhouette in felt and straw, inspired by the lonely wandering of the ancient … [+] country.

Courtesy of Jody Domingue



Brixton Everyone should own a cowboy hat, whether or not they think they can pull it off. The Brixton x Fender Paycheck Cowboy Hat can work with a variety of personal styles beyond Western looks. For Brixton, it is important that we keep close ties with our artistic and musical inspiration. This hat, and our wider collaborations with Fender, allow us to do just that by telling stories inspired by music and bringing them to life in the details of those rooms. The Paycheck features guitar pick pockets inside the hat, while the embossed leather band pattern is derived from vintage guitar pickguards. These are small details, but they are the most important to be authentic. $ 99

Brunello Cucinelli:

Chalk double-stripe linen-twill flat cap

Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli



Brunello Cucinelli -The sartorial flair in chalk striped linen blends perfectly with the classic style of flat caps, the perfect accessory to complete an outfit with a refined touch. Lightweight and breathable, linen adds a relaxed, rustic look that will elevate your wardrobe this season. $ 445

Celine:

CAMOUFLAGE PRINT COTTON CAP

Courtesy of Céline



Celine– COTTON CAP WITH CAMOUFLAGE PRINT. $ 415

Dolce & Gabbana:

Dolce & Gabbana bob in stretch cotton with floral print

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana



Dolce & Gabbana-The allure of Sicilian nature in spring, warm and inviting, is what inspired this bucket hat. Sun, color, flowers and textures blend and blend with natural earthy tones and undertones. Dolce & Gabbana presents a sporty aesthetic rich in detail; looks filled with style and design merge to form the perfect balance between past, tradition, fashion, beauty and modernity. $ 385

Gucci:

Red felt hat with bow

Courtesy of Gucci



Gucci Crafted from burgundy felt, this hat is defined by a small brim and tonal grosgrain trim. Inspired by the intricate nature of the Pre-Fall 2020 collection, the style includes a ribbon with a monotone miniature version of the Interlocking G. $ 615

Isabel funny:

Tie-dye cotton bucket hat with embroidered Isabel Marant logo

Courtesy of Isabel Marant



Isabel funny-A soft felt ombré logo and red-hued tie-dye pattern give this Isabel Marant bucket hat a standout look. $ 175

Loewe:

Denim and calfskin fisherman hat

Courtesy of Lowew



Loewe-For LOEWE’s Paula’s Ibiza 2021 collection, the mix and match spirit is omnipresent, with woven natural fiber fisherman hats adding another layer of casual play. $ 450

Louis Vuitton:

LV Friends cap in black

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton



Louis Vuitton-Inspired by his childhood, Virgil Abloh presents an animated cast of characters in the form of badges printed on the LV Friends cap. The beak and the five panels are crafted in calfskin and subtly embossed with the house’s monograms. The back strap, which closes with a buckle, connects this piece to the collection of leather goods. $ 930

Kitsune House:

FOX HEAD SILICONE PATCH 6P CAP

Courtesy of Maison Kitsune



Kitsune HouseWhether you’re picnicking in the park or just going for a walk, the Maison Kitsun Fox Head Hat will bring the perfect amount of shade and style to any summer fit. $ 125

Moncler:

A men’s hat made from lightweight, breathable nylon. This style is characterized by its classic … [+] narrow-brimmed bucket silhouette accented by ribbon border with embossed Moncler lettering.

Courtesy of Moncler



Moncler-Nautical inspiration, refreshed for a new season. Coastal freshness with cosmopolitan appeal shapes a new seasonal mood in the latest menswear offering from Moncler Collections. Crisp whites and navy blues channel nautical attitude, while sporty shapes and versatile technical fabrications make it easy to navigate the city. $ 425

Paul Stuart:

Paul Stuart Italian-made straw fedora

Courtesy of Paul Stuart



Paul stuart-It’s the gorgeous Italian straw hat that completes every look and keeps you cool in style. $ 295

Prada:

Re-Nylon Bucket Hat

Courtesy of Prada



Prada– Adorned with the iconic enamel-metal triangle logo, this bucket hat is made from Re-Nylon, a reclaimed nylon yarn produced through a process of recycling and purifying plastics recovered from the ocean, as well as fishing nets and textile fibers. $ 495

Stone Island:

“The effortless luxury of Stone Island”

Courtesy of Stone Island



Stone island The classic wear of the 99648 six-panel cap extends the brand’s interpretation of luxury from a purely product perspective to a state of mind for our S / S ‘021 collection. With organic materials, the embroidered compass logo and the adjustable magnetic strap with clip on the back make you feel comfortable. “Being comfortable” is a condition of trust that we consider to be the ultimate luxury. $ 160