Iconic Indiana candy stripes did not originate from the basketball program – The Daily Hoosier





Candy stripes are ubiquitous among Indiana's 24 sports teams. They subtly adorn football and many other school uniforms, and of course you know both men's and women's basketball teams wear candy stripe warm-up pants. Many probably assume that the stripes are from the men's basketball program. They made their first appearance with the team in 1971 when Bob Knight's first IU team played the program's first season in the New Assembly Hall. It was an entirely new era for IU basketball, and so it makes sense that Knight and his new staff came up with the idea of ​​ushering in the candy gang's transformation. Right? Wrong. Another legendary trainer from Indiana brought the stripes to Bloomington, and it was an idea born out of functionality rather than fashion. "Initially, Doc Counsilman put stripes on the swimsuits so he could see the swimmer's spinning, and somehow it turned into candy striped sweats and they were winning. NCAA titles and were doing incredibly well, "current IU swim coach Ray Looze said in a video posted by the school. Candy stripes were one of Counsilman's many innovations. He pioneered several training and swimming coaching techniques that helped propel the Hoosiers to six national titles. One of these innovations was the use of underwater shooting to observe the mechanics of swimming. The observations thus obtained have revolutionized our understanding of the different forces that propel swimmers. Counsilman also developed a stopwatch that allowed swimmers to keep their own time during interval training. When Knight arrived in 1971, he was looking to create his own unique look for the team, and he turned to Counsilman, who would become a good friend. "Bob Knight approached Doc Counsilman and said 'Doc would you have a problem if I used these sweaters for the basketball team' and Doc said 'oh absolutely'," Looze recalls. Longtime IU basketball public speech announcer Chuck Crabb recalls that the specific design developed by diving advisor and coach Hobie Billingsley is pretty much the same as the iconic warm-up pants fans have been wearing. basketball recognize today. "They came up with a pair of trunks that had white panels on the side and then red on the front and back with a UI block, and that was in a way the start of the candy stripes," said Crabb. Counsilman's trunks and many other innovations have led to unprecedented success in the swimming pool. He was hired in 1958 and in 1961 IU won his first Big Ten swimming and diving championship. In 1968, Indiana won their first NCAA men's swimming title and it would be the first of six straight titles. The Hoosiers would also win 20 Big Ten titles in a row from 1961 to 1980.







