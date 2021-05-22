UK visa concessions obtained by the British Fashion Council





The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that it has secured UK visa concessions for models and creative freelancers. After working closely with the British Fashion Model Agents Association (BFMA) and the Home Office with support from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), BFC was able to secure a deal. A change in UK immigration rules will result in the introduction of a Stop-the-Clock system under the T5 Creative and Sports Visa (Temporary Worker). The visa is used by models and freelancers in the creative industries, and the Stop-the-Clock mechanism will allow international talent to travel to the UK for London Fashion Week, then travel outside to work without that their right to work is not canceled. Work outside the UK Under the concessions, if a creative worker has an engagement outside the UK, they will no longer be required to register within the 14 day period due to the new Stop-the-Clock system. However, the overall validity of a T5 visa will not be extended and the calculation between commitments will only apply to time spent in the UK. In a statement, Caroline Rush, Managing Director of the British Fashion Council, said: This change is extremely important to support the UK’s competitiveness and make our country more accessible to international models and creative talent. We are delighted that the work we have done to ensure this will have a positive impact on other UK creative industries. The UK and London are international fashion and design hubs and this arrangement better reflects the nature of the community and the sectors that work there, Rush added. Meanwhile, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: The international influence of the UK fashion industry cannot be overstated, with London Fashion Week marking a pivotal moment in the fashion calendar. I’m glad we’ve taken extra steps to ensure that talented creatives from all over the world can more easily come to the UK for work projects. Fashion is a truly global industry and this will allow it to continue to play its vital role in the UK as we rebuild better after the pandemic, he added. Previous T5 system Under the old T5 visa system, creative professionals were allowed to work at multiple events for a period of up to 12 months, with a maximum of 14 days between each individual job. If the period between jobs exceeded 14 days, a T5 visa would expire and a new visa application would have to be made. In the meantime, it was up to the approved UK visa promoter to ensure that the 14-day deadline was not exceeded. However, this rule proved extremely difficult for the fashion industry, as the nature of the fashion industry meant that most professionals were simultaneously working at events both in the UK and outside the UK. United. Workpermit.com can help you with sponsor licenses If you need help hiring skilled workers and applying for a sponsor license, including complying with your sponsor license obligations, workpermit.com can help. For more information and advice on Sponsor licensing, please contact us on 0344 991 9222 or [email protected]rkpermit.com

