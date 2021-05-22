Netflix’s fashion industry drama ‘Halston’ is a very entertaining trash can





Our appetite for top-down and top-down narratives is absolutely limitless, especially when they involve fabulous costumes, astronomical amounts of drugs, and Liza Minnelli.

The 1970s Netflix biopic “Halston” could not deviate from this scenario any less. The show is a rag-rich rag story, except the proverbial rags were actually made of ultrasuede, the synthetic fiber that defines club chaos. Directed by HBO’s hobbyhorse Daniel Minahan and adapted from Stephen Gaines’ biography “Simply Halston,” the series is a portrayal of the brilliant and vicious man who made ambitious fashion possible for generations of American women. . Dissatisfied as a hatter for Jackie Kennedy, he walked through the Bergdorf Goodman department store to become the equal of heavyweights like Yves Saint Laurent, satisfying postwar America’s thirst for Europhile culture by day and by day. banged at Studio 54 the night, until his death in San Francisco. complications of AIDS.

Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix “Ultrasuede is a miracle”, The character of John Waters says about one of the best episodes of “The Simpsons” of all time. But “Halston” is not a miracle, it is a trash can of prestige. While visually gratifying, the show carries all the weight of the creator’s end-of-career deal with JCPenney. Ewan McGregor – who at 50 seems believable playing this protagonist in his early 30s to late 50s – gives Hoosier-born Roy Halston Frowick maximum height. He needs to suppress his childish smile whenever he can, lest his natural charm and the laugh lines he’s gained over the years exceed his commitment to the role. McGregor Halston is as extremely confident as any startup brother who is sure failure only means he’s misunderstood. He measures every room he’s in and concludes he’s too big for it, schmooz until he gets what he wants. But he’ll leave millions on the table if that means conceding his name to unreliable rivals, actions accompanied by insanely subconscious statements that are more bitchy than they are witty. “There’s something so Long Island about it,” he says of Calvin Klein’s collection as he sat in his own beach house on Long Island. Elsewhere he says, “You are not as good as the people you dress.” Are we supposed to laugh at those remarks, make fun of him for making them, or both? Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix Still, Halston’s loss couldn’t be more prosaic. After a failed foray into casual wear, the over-exploited, orchid-obsessed genius couldn’t imagine how much more designer jeans would be than a passing fad, and the empire collapsed. amid the mergers and acquisitions mania of the 1980s. It’s hard to take pity on someone who secretly spends trips on the Concorde, though the third episode’s look at the creation of Halston fragrances and their signature bottle have moments of true pathos. It’s the women in Halston’s life – choreographer Martha Graham, grand fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, model and jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, and of course Liza – who power this miniseries. They chat on the phone, read reviews aloud, and have horrific spinoffs, all of which tell viewers whether Halston’s stock has gone up or down.

At least one notable character is missing from its orbit. She may not have been among the swans lying next to the beanbag while rubbing drugs into their gums, but Anjelica Huston’s absence seems odd. (Again, she was one of the few “Halstonettes” who also did not appear in Frédéric Tcheng’s 2019 Halston documentary.) Pat Ast (Shawna Hamic), a tall, confident woman who steals every scene she is in, has linked this circle to the Andy Warhol set. These dynamics are much more interesting than Halston’s engagements with various fashion executives, although David Mahoney (Bill Pullman, made to look eerily like Trump) exudes gravity as he competently explains how the industry works. Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix Things with Halston’s lovers are darker. The bird, mustached Victor Hugo – who originally referred to as “HUGE-o” – was Halston’s partner and a visual artist in his own right. We don’t get much of his art other than accusations that he stole more than a few of Halston’s Warhols. Played by Gian Franco Rodriguez, he’s like a cross between Jake Gyllenhaal and Oates from Hall & Oates, or maybe a hot Borat. This strongly implies that Halston liked well endowed lovers, it is clearly stated. But other important relationships remain unclear, like Halston’s attachment to his mother, or how things ended – or perhaps didn’t end – with his first partner, Ed (Sullivan Jones). There are less dramatic clashes than you might expect, because “Halston” is heavy on the I-Heard-She-Said-About-Me method of creating the tension, without actually showing the events on the screen. Yet the series also brilliantly uses archival footage (Brooke Shields for Calvin Klein!) And recreates iconic commercials with McGregor smiling straight into American living rooms, a Liberace of mass-produced kaftans. Forgotten icons like Braniff Airways have exactly as much screen time as they deserve. Slipping a flashing reference and the extended Trump family will miss it seems like a 3 point pointer that shows it can’t withstand the drop. Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix But most of all, it’s cigarettes, jealousy, HIV, saturated colors and coke – endless amounts of coke inducing paranoia. “Halston” doesn’t shy away from graphic sex, including a poppers (amyl nitrate) scene that shames the one between Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra”. Halston loved having lots of sex partners, but he loved cocaine even more. Let’s say the most hilarious scene is about drug addiction and phone repair. This is more effective than the random comeback sequence involving costumes for Martha Graham’s “Persephone”. Highbrow TV has evolved far from the days when David Chase and David Simon seemed determined to prove that the small screen could compete with the big screen. Watch an episode of “The Sopranos” after having a frenzy on “Halston” and you’ll be amazed at how dark its cinematography is compared to today’s lush palette. “Halston” is all about blood red: the color of the lips, the color of opera curtains and corporate halls, the color of vitality itself. When Halston died of AIDS in 1990, he drove the California coast until he was drained of that vitality. Supported by the comfort of a beige turtleneck, he may have lost his name and fortune, but at least found some peace. Peter-Astrid Kane (they / them) is the communications manager for San Francisco Pride and a former editor of SF Weekly.







