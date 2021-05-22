Paint project aims to dress bombed out Second Avenue in Nashville

Ashley Bergeron was planning on heading home to Nashville for Christmas morning, but a nagging feeling told her to make a last-minute change. The next morning, she woke up to learn that a suicidal man had detonated a bomb on historic Second Avenue, destroying much of it. The explosion rocked his home and studio, Studio 208 on Third Avenue, and shattered some of his exhibits, which were now in pieces of colored glass on the streets.

Yet Bergeron counted on his blessing not to be home, and despite the loss of a major work of art, the rest of his gallery had survived, even after being thrown through the studio.

“It was truly a Christmas miracle,” she said.

Considering the number of disasters that Nashville has experienced over the past year, the damaged buildings were nothing new. Last year’s racial justice protests rocked downtown Nashville, and before that, tornadoes left a path of destruction across middle Tennessee. As the Christmas bombing displaced many residents and businesses, people became paranoid about what was happening around the corner.

Several months later, much of the area within the blast radius is still under construction and closed to the public. Now, instead of hosting a parade of people for the summer, tourists have taken photos of what was left of Second Avenue’s once bustling shops and restaurants.

Instead of country music filling the air, the rattling noises of construction equipment served as a grim reminder of a year of unrest.

Bergeron found another location for his new studio, Swipe Right Art on Fifth Avenue, but wished he could do something to help others displaced by the bomb. Some buildings on Second Avenue require additional work to be properly restored and can take up to a year. But where some saw broken windows locked up, Bergeron saw a blank canvas.

“For me, the best way to heal was to give back and restore dynamism to my neighborhood,” said Bergeron.

She approached John Griffin, regional manager of Akzo Nobel, a paint manufacturing company, to put a band-aid on the tattered image of Nashville. Instead of broken facades, Bergeron asked, what if the Nashville community took the opportunity to color Second Avenue?

The project, aptly named Let’s Color Nashville, took off quickly. Within weeks, the Civic Design Center, Hoover Paint, the LKQ Company, and others gathered the resources of Nashville and thought about how to paint as many windows as possible. Hoover Paints donated the painting supplies.





Catron Wallace retouches a fresco on Second Avenue. (Photo: John Partipilo)

In the meantime, Bergeron was tasked with finding local artists. As a gallery owner, Bergeron is in the business of collecting local artists and has spent years cultivating relationships with them. A grant acquired from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee ensured that they would be paid for their talents.

The next step was to convince the displaced residents of Second Avenue to come aboard, a task left to the Downtown Partnership in Nashville. Some were already undergoing repairs and did not need help, and others were worried about the potential damage from nonchalant painters. It was understood that the area would hopefully be completed as soon as possible and the murals would have fallen to find other homes. Despite reservations, most companies have joined the project.

With additional donations pouring in, Let’s Color Nashville was ready to go as big as possible.

On May 7, more than 100 volunteers, company employees and artists showed up to paint murals. The tarps were carefully placed to avoid potential spills, and the black and white stencils of the Nashville buildings laid the groundwork for hobby painters to join.

Over the next two days, more than 10 local artists painted their own murals or collaborated with others. They were given only one rule: avoid politics and promote positivity. To speed up the process, each artist was accompanied by volunteers, who in turn brought their families.

“It was really cool chatting with people walking down the street,” said Niki Adams, who painted the Nashville skyline as a heartbeat.

“I just think it’s really great to live in a city that really supports the arts,” she added.

For the first time in months, visitors to Second Avenue were there to see something other than construction equipment. Tourists took photos as the street came to life. Among the visitors were Mayor John Cooper, who did his own brushstrokes, and police officers, who had been among the first responders to evacuate residents before the bomb exploded. They were recognized for their service in painting the first ceremonial brushstrokes. They also received breakfast, as well as some of the residents they evacuated.

“I was delighted when several business owners walked out of the buildings and personally thanked us for it. Most said it was about a year before they had all the windows replaced and were therefore delighted to have something bright and cheerful to look at at the entrance to the office / building, ”said Catron Wallace, who painted a mural of the AT&T building in Nashville with a touch of Van Gogh.

Within hours, the people of Nashville formed a community, bonding to place the resilient character of their city on the damaged walls. COVID-19 protocols were followed, but people just enjoyed being outside. For Griffin, the most memorable point was being with his employees and families he had not seen for over a year due to the pandemic.

“The laughs and smiles made the six weeks of hard work pay off,” he said.

Nearly 30 murals were painted on Saturday, including larger projects to beautify Germantown, which was hit by a tornado last year. The murals were signed by the artists, and some even included signatures from volunteers.

The murals will eventually have to fall, but organizers have already found new homes for them in local schools and the police department.

“Akzo Nobel did not and could not have organized this event on our own. Without our partnerships with LKQ Corporation, Hoover Paint, Ashley, the Civic Design Center and the Mayor’s Office, the event would not have been not been so successful, “said Jim Dillard, communications manager for Akzo Nobel. “The way artists are able to take paint and apply it to a canvas demonstrates their power.”

As project organizers “no longer rely on disasters to create opportunities,” said Aaron Woods, an Akzo Nobel spokesperson, they hope more opportunities will arise for the Nashville community to come together. through art.

No more disasters please, Griffin joked.

