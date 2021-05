Peaty wins gold on penultimate day of European Swimming Championships

British world record holder Adam Peaty launched a challenge ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by blasting the rest of the field in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke on the penultimate day of the European Swimming Championships in Budapest in Hungary. The Olympic 100m breaststroke champion showed his talent in the 50m equivalent in 26.21 seconds, far ahead of Belarusian silver medalist Ilya Shymanovich, who was 0.34 seconds. Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy won the bronze medal. Ukrainian Mykhaylo Romanchuk won gold in the men’s 800m freestyle in 7:42.61 seconds, reeling from longtime leader Gregorio Paltrinieri, who won silver. Paltrinieri’s compatriot Gabriele Detti won the bronze medal seconds ago. Dutch swimmer Femke Heemskerk won gold in the women’s 100 freestyle final with a time of 53.05, ahead of France’s Marie Wattel and Anna Hopkin of Great Britain. Hopkin won bronze just 0.01 seconds ahead of Netherlands Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Russian Evgeny Rylov ended a dramatic final in the men’s 200 backstroke by overtaking Briton Luke Greenbank in the final 50 meters to win the gold medal. Less than two tenths of a second separated the two, with Rylov winning in 1: 54.46. Roman Mityukov of Switzerland took bronze by just 0.04 ahead of Frenchman Yohann Ndoye Brouard. Equally spectacularly, Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko won the women’s 200m individual medley final, setting a new European junior record. Only 0.13 separated the top three, but the Israeli swimmer was the first to hit the wall in 2: 09.99 ahead of Briton Abbie Wood and Hungarian legend Katinka Hossz. In the evening’s final event, Britons Duncan Scott, Thomas Dean, Hopkin and Freya Anderson won gold in the mixed 4x100m freestyle final in another close finish. With a time of 3: 22.07, the quartet equaled the championship record set by France in Glasgow in 2018 and came close to breaking the European record set by the Netherlands in 2017. The Dutch swimmers – Stan Pijnenburg, Jesse Puts, Kromowidjojo and Heemskerk – were set to stop the Brits, finishing 0.19 behind, and the Italian team of Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Federica Pellegrini and Silvia Di Pietro were just over half a second from gold – instead of winning bronze.







