How to buy like Emma Mulholland

Welcome to our How to shop like series, where we shine a light on personalities in the fashion industry and take a closer look at their personal relationships with fashion and how they think about the best insider tips and tricks. This week, we chat with the designer and founder of Holiday the Label, Emma Mulholland.

In a sort of “situation-if-you-give-a-mouse-a-cookie, the act of naming a brand”Holiday the Label“Pretty much guarantees the sartorial portrayal of cheerful summer energy. Disappointed we weren’t disappointed as we combed through pages of easy dividers coated in tropical prints rendered in island-ready hues. notion makes sense because founder Emma Mulholland resides in Sydney, Australia, where the sun is almost as common as oxygen.

“Holidays are about trying to keep that vacation feeling in your everyday wardrobe,” says Mulholland. The same can be said for her own wardrobe, filled not only with pieces from her collections, but also bright handbags and classic accessories. We caught up with the Australian designer, whose collections have been worn by everyone from Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Barbie Ferreira, to find out how she manages her own closet and shopping habits.

Shop Emma’s current summer picks:

What first attracted you to fashion? “I understood that clothes and style were something that made you stand out. I was pretty shy (and still am), so it was a way of expressing myself without having to do or say too much. Growing up in a small coastal town long before Instagram often resulted in very questionable clothing choices, but I have always loved designing and personalizing clothes from a young age. My favorite part-time job was working in a vintage / consignment store where my love for clothes really grew while discovering pieces by Moschino, Fiorucci, Versace, etc. ” Why did you decide to start your own line? “I couldn’t find the clothes I wanted available. I’ve always loved streetwear but there wasn’t a lot of choice for customers, most of the time the prints were great but the fit was bad or vice versa. I wanted the pieces to be super flattering and feminine without being too girly. After running a brand that was trying to keep up with the unrealistic fashion calendar and seasons, I wanted to slow the process down to something I could handle. ” Fashion versus style, what’s the difference for you? “I think style is about who you are and what you love, but fashion is trendy and not so timeless. I know people with the most amazing style who don’t necessarily follow trends or fashionable.” Do you have a uniform? “I love wearing pretty fun printed socks like pants or skirts paired with simple, simple baby t-shirts and denim. Then I like to mix it up with accessories, I wore more strictly sneakers but definitely switched to sandals, boots, and even casual heels, that would be a shock to my 16 year old tomboy. ” Favorite thing to splurge? “Because I make my own clothes, I mostly wear them often, but I like to shop for accessories, bags and shoes. I’m opening a store, so furniture has become my biggest craze. We have worked with other Australian designers. Daniel and Emma on custom furniture for the space and I also own quite a few of their pieces for my studio. I also like THERE IS and have an obsession with their collaboration with George Sowden whose pieces I am slowly collecting more and more. ”