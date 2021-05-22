MATCH REPORT | Coventry 0-73 Saracens Men

The Saracens Men have confirmed their place in the end of season play-offs after an impressive 73-0 win over Coventry at Butts Park Arena.

The win, which was their eighth in a row, means they’re guaranteed a place in the top two, and they’ll finish first if they beat Hartpury by two points next Saturday at StoneX Stadium.

Mark McCalls’ men scored 11 tries in total, arguably their best performance of the season to date, as the attack emphatically kicked in.

Sarries got off to a perfect start and opened the scoring in the first minute. A long kick from Coventry found Billy Vunipola who freed Alex Lewington directly in the middle. The winger had Nick Tompkins with him, and he selflessly passed it on to Elliot Daly who pointed around the corner. The conversion was wide, but the visitors had a 5-0 lead with just one minute played.

It only took five minutes for the next try to arrive, and it was Jamie George who grabbed the second. Alex Goode was held up over the line, but play came back for a penalty which was sent around the corner. The maul then headed for the line just five yards away, and the English hooker was there to descend.

Visitors then camped out in Coventry 22 for extended periods of time, which ended with Toby Trinder being sent in the trash as they sought to stop the pressure.

This pressure was revealed in the twenty minutes, as Sean Reffell passed point blank. A five-meter scrum saw a huge carry-over from Vunipola to the base, and from the next phase, the young back rower was never going to be stopped just one meter away. Farrells’ conversion took the lead with 19 points.

The bonus point came soon after, with a brilliant individual score from Daly. Aled Davies’ disguised pass gave him some space, and he juggled acrobatically before using his footwork to dance under the posts at 25 yards.

Sarries was in the mood and continued to lash out for victory with another try before half-time.

Farrells kick to the corner gave them territory, then after a number of phases the ball was returned to Tompkins who passed the final defender to score. The conversion gave the Men in Black a 33-0 lead at the break.

The second half started off wildly with the ball in play for long stretches and both teams made huge tackles.

The visiting supporters had to wait 10 minutes for the next score, and it was Reffell who crossed for his second of the afternoon. A stolen lineout deep in the 22 gave Sarries a turnaround, and he went through forwards before finding Reffell who scored in the corner.

Daly then nearly finished his hat trick as a pass from Coventry fell to the ground and he jumped on it, but his forward kick bounced away from him and allowed the hosts to escape.

The test of the match then saw Daly surprisingly secure his third as the lead continued to grow. Tom Whiteleys’ break took the game halfway through and then a nice brace between Daly and Farrell provided all the space in the world for the double Lion who sprinted away from the 22nd meant the lead was now 45-0.

The bench was then emptied as additional firepower from north London entered the pitch, and it had the desired effect when the half century was brought up in style.

A maul walked over to the whitewash, then it was transferred to Farrell who walked over to Maitland who gratefully received him in the corner to peel off.

The offense continued to flourish, and Whiteley then scored on another long-range counter as the season’s contenders test continued. Goode danced in their half and he had options either side of the last defender, choosing to free the scrum half who had the pace to score.

Maitland got his second as the game entered the final 10 minutes, which was also the 10e try to match. More beautiful wide swoon gave Goode space in the channel, and he unloaded at the Scottish winger who had free space in front of him to walk.

Dom Morris then completed the victory with a last-minute try, as he once again took advantage of a loose ball and was able to run away to end the game on a high. Farrells’ ninth conversion secured the end 73-0 after a relentless performance from his side.

Sarries will end the regular season against Hartpury next Saturday at StoneX Stadium, knowing they have two huge play-offs to look forward to in mid-June.