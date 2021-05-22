BYU Softball wins in fashion to keep season alive





Until her last four strikeouts and 7-6 behind, Violet Zavodnik, CMC Player of the Year, led the singles with two starts and Huntyr Ava had a single with an RBI to give the Cougars a lead 9-7. Arissa Paulson pulled out the last three hitters in a row to keep BYU’s hopes in the NCAA tournament going by defeating the No.15 Arizona State 9-8 in the Tempe area of ​​the NCAA tournament. BYU will face Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon, to whom they lost by 5-2 on Thursday, for a ticket to the Super Regional. The Cougs will have to beat the Hokies twice if they are to reach the Super Regionals. The Cougars won the right to play the Sun Devils after beating southern Illinois 7-2 earlier Friday night. BYU comes back against Arizona state The Cougars took a 2-0 lead early in the first clutch stroke with two strikeouts as Huntyr Ava hit an RBI double and Martha Epenesa hit an RBI single. Arizona State cut the deficit in half with an RBI rushing in the next inning. Rylee Jensen responded with a two-run homer to extend BYU’s lead to 4-1. The Sun Devils scored two points on an RBI brace early in the third, forcing WCC pitcher of the year, Autumn Moffat-Korth, out of the game after throwing her 175 pitch of the day. Arissa Paulson came to replace Moffat-Korth and came out of the round. BYU cushioned its lead to 5-3 on a double steal, where Ava scored from third. Zavodnik robbed the Sun Devils by several points in an over-the-shoulder strike in center field with runners on the corners at the top of fourth. The Sun Devils took their first lead of the game at 6-5 in the top of the fifth from a passed ball that scored two runs. Arizona State apparently gained momentum in the next round as Jazmine Hill hit a solo home run. Then BYU grabbed hold of the bottom of the sixth. Zavodnik had a two-run single to give BYU an 8-7 lead. Ava followed up with a single RBI to push BYU’s lead to 9-7. The extra run proved crucial as the Sun Devils scored a home run in the start of the seventh. Paulson then ended the game by striking out the next three hitters, keeping BYU’s season alive. BYU continues its NCAA tournament against familiar enemies of Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. MST. The Cougars must win two games against Virginia Tech in hopes of reaching the Super Regionals.

