BEMIDJI – Young runners were the first for the Superhero Tutu 5K with a fun kid-friendly loop around Diamond Point Park on Saturday morning. A full 5k followed with runners dressed in tutus, superhero costumes and capes.

Andrew Gano takes off from the start of the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bemidjis Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

A group takes off from the start of the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bemidjis Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Charlotte Gano runs in the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bemidjis Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Amy Gano runs in the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bemidjis Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

