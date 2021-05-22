Discover The Best Kettlebell Strength Exercises With Trainer Maxwell Alexander

Kettlebell Training has become very popular in recent years and I often recommend my clients to incorporate kettlebell workouts into their strength training programs. The key to success in resistance training and strength training is consistency with variation. You need to exercise regularly to build strength and endurance. Many people are able to do this. The second element is to add variety to your strength training workouts. A lot of people get stuck here.

We are all creatures of habit and it can be seen even in the way we exercise. It’s so easy to fall into the trap of doing the same exercises every day and not trying something new. We never like to go beyond the comfort zone. That’s why many people hire personal trainers to structure a variety of workouts and keep them motivated.

If you can’t afford a personal trainer, don’t worry. There are many ways to learn to vary your workout. Consider downloading my new book on Kettlebell training. I’ve put together a comprehensive guide to information and motivation that can help you get started with your kettlebell workouts.

As with everything, there are different difficulty levels for beginners, intermediates and advanced. You need to find the right exercise for you. Do not be too ambitious and try to save time by doing the advanced movements. It’s just asking for trouble and an injury can put you out of the weight lifting action for months.

Keep a journal to record your strength training routines, sets, reps, etc. This is very important because it will show you how far you have come. Do NOT rely on your memory. Most people don’t even remember what they ate for lunch 2 days ago. You won’t remember your workouts in 2 months.

As you progress, you will learn new kettlebell strength training techniques and may even forget about old movements you used to do. So when you have a file, you can always come back and refer to it. This will make it much easier to vary your workouts in the future. You can still use the workouts you did months ago and just increase the weights. It will feel like a whole new workout for your body.

When setting up a kick-ass strength training routine, you want to find the exercises that will target most of your muscles. Try to have full body workouts. It is the most effective way to lose weight.

You’ll want to have lunges, twists, snatches, squats, lifts, rows, and presses in your routine. These exercises will target all major muscle groups such as your back, shoulders, legs, core, and shoulders. Many smaller muscles will also be worked.

The more muscles you work, the more calories you burn. Keep the intensity of the strength training high and sweat until you run out of air. This is the best way to lose fat fast. If your workout is intense enough, you will be lean, toned, and extremely fit over time. Your metabolic rate will be high and your fat burning will last for hours.

This is your ideal goal. Once you reach it, you will experience a sense of satisfaction that no amount of shopping or partying can ever give you. Your body will reflect who you are. Determined, strong and a success.

