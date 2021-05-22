Summer fashion





Sac Town MarketWE ARE JOINED BY ELYJAH WILBUR FROM SACTOWN POPUPS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT “SATURDAY AT BIRDCAGE”! 2 hours ago

Black Expo, part 2Celebrate life and culture at Sacramento Black Expo! 3 hours ago

Aye T-shirtThis community event brings live music to Roseville and supports a great cause. Aye Tee joined us to tell us more! 3 hours ago

Black expoIF YOU ARE IN THE MOOD TO SHOP OR ENJOY FUN ENTERTAINMENT, THE SACRAMENTO BLACK EXPO HAS A LOT TO SEE! 3 hours ago

Homemade recipes – RoxieGOOD VIEWER, ROXIE POOL JOINS US VIA ZOOM TO SHOW US HOW TO MAKE “BOMB BREAKFAST”! 3 hours ago

Korner from Miss KissingerSOME SUPER CRAFT IDEAS 3 hours ago

Treelake Spring Garage SaleA COMMUNITY MEETS FOR A GARAGE SALE 3 hours ago

Route 16 productsJUST OPEN, IT’S WOODEN DOORS 3 hours ago

Music for teens – 5/22Tina is everywhere today! 5 hours ago

Summer fashionHow to rock it on Memorial Day at ANY age! Celebrity stylist and lifestyle expert, Ashley Meyers is here with three major styles to be talked about on Memorial Day! 5 hours ago

BikeFit 2021 programTwo nonprofits are coming together to equip patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Northern California with their own custom-made bikes or tricycles during BikeFit 2021. 5 hours ago

Korner by Miss Kissinger – 05/22Our favorite kindergarten teacher, Miss Kissinger, joins us in showing parents how to get ready for summer with snacks! 5 hours ago

Spring garage saleThe Treelake Home Owners Association will be holding their annual Spring Garage Sale. Treelake is a large community (over 700 homes) in Granite Bay. Ashley Williams visited them to see what she can find! 6 hours ago

Hollywood Headlines – 05/22Check out all the top gossip from today’s Hollywood headlines! 7 hours ago

Route 16 productsRoute 16 Produce is a market run by local families bringing you local products at a great price! Your Produce Man Michael Marks has visited live! 7 hours ago

Esther’s Park Spinning ClassAll City Riders took over Esther Park on Saturday to offer free spin lessons to families in the community. Ashley Williams was speaking live with Bryan Washington who runs the fitness experience! 7 hours ago

We’re just curious – 5/22Don’t get into trouble! Who is your favorite family member? 7 hours ago

Friday Dance Party – 5/21Let’s dance the weekend! 1 day ago

Question of the dayQOTD of the day: When was the last time you rode a bike? 1 day ago

Choose your news: the leftoversPreviously, presenters had to choose the news they wanted to hear. Now we have the remaining stories for you! 1 day ago

HIRE NOW: Carquest and Advance Auto PartsIf you are a reducer looking to get into the auto parts business, Carquest and Advance Auto Parts are recruiting now! See how you can be part of their team and increase your diet! 1 day ago

Choose your newsThe anchors simply read the stories that are in the teleprompter. But this time, they have the freedom to choose their news. John Dabkovich has these very unique stories that presenters can choose to hear. 1 day ago

Bike helmet competitionFind out how to win a free bike helmet to protect yourself while riding the streets! 1 day ago

Book signing previewPreviously we were at The Coffee Shop Bakery in Galt and now we are giving you a preview of the book signing in one place! 1 day ago

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos