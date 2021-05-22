Sergio Aguero says he will be forever grateful to Manchester City fans for their ‘incredible’ support.

The Argentina striker, the Clubs’ all-time record scorer, will don the city jersey for the last time at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as the champions host Everton in the Premier Leagues season final.

With 10,000 supporters attending the stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be able to bid Kun an emotional farewell, showing their appreciation for a remarkable career in blue.

However, Aguero says it is he who should thank the fans for their warm welcome and undying affection, and for helping him feel so at home in Manchester; helping his remarkable rise to become one of the world’s greatest strikers.

My message to the fans is: Thank you, he said. Thanks to City fans for always supporting me.

When you feel the love of your fans, everything is much easier. The same goes for anyone in any line of work – when someone believes in you, you do better. I owe a lot to the people at this club because I have to thank the City fans for everything.

I remember being on the pitch and playing badly in games where I played really badly, but it was amazing to see the fans still behind me. I remember them shouting my name. I just want to say thank you and hope they enjoy this moment.

I have always felt it (appreciation), even from Manchester United fans! I go out to eat and everyone always shows me a lot of respect.

It makes me really happy because I know I gave everything for them. I’ve also met so many fans who are totally crazy about City, with tattoos, and I understand that kind of fanbase for a club like this.

When I arrived here I didn’t expect things to go as well as them because I was the substitute striker for Atltico Madrid.

When I started playing here I was really number nine. Things went very well. I wasn’t expecting it but luckily I started to feel really comfortable at the Club and my teammates helped me a lot.

It made it a lot easier to have players around me who were at such a high level with so much quality. It was a weird feeling at first, but it didn’t take long before I was very happy here.

Now looking at the numbers it’s like: Wow! At first I didn’t think much about numbers but now I feel so happy with what I’ve achieved at Club and the goals I’ve scored.

We won a lot of games. I am leaving here very satisfied with what I have accomplished here. In the last few games, I will do my best to be able to come off in style.

I want all the fans who saw me play in the stadium to remember me for what they saw me do on the pitch. I always say you have fun on the pitch thanks to the support of the fans.

I will definitely miss the rain. When I got to Manchester they all warned me about the weather. The players all told me it was raining a lot and it was never sunny but I thought, yes, but we just need to practice and play. What else?

It makes no difference if it is raining. Players also complain when the weather is hot! So, I don’t understand why they are talking about bad weather.

This is why I have been here for 10 years. If I didn’t like the weather here, I would have left before now. I have to play and train in the rain or no rain, it doesn’t matter to me.

Often times I am at home all day recovering and in reality footballers have very little time for other activities. The only times you can go and have fun are the vacations that we have 15 days or a month a year. So, wherever you are, the weather doesn’t matter.

A lot of players don’t stay here as long as I’m here. Manchester will always be one of my homes. I’m not going to live here anymore of course because I have other plans now, but yes, I will always feel at home.

So I want to say thank you to the fans and hope they enjoy the remaining games with the best players we have here.

Right now I’m the one going, but the others will eventually leave, so it’s important to support them and enjoy every moment while they’re here at the Club.

Throughout a sensational career at Etihad Stadium, Aguero has continually rewritten the history books, breaking record after record.

However, the Argentinian ace will of course be remembered for the goal that clinched City’s very first Premier League title in the most dramatic way, a strike with added time against Queens Park Rangers, which incredibly won the day. league crown on goal difference in the final day of the 2011/12 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Kun admits that his unforgettable winner is arguably the Premier Leagues’ biggest goal would be the moment in his career that he would love to relive; one of the many elements of his precious City collection.

It’s the best memory I’ve ever had in my head, he said.

I don’t think it will happen again in any other country or in this one. It is not something that can be repeated.

For me, I don’t know if that was the best goal because obviously it was just another goal, but it was the best time of my life.

Every time I look at the lens with my friends, or my son shows it to me and I look at it with my family, it seems like it was last year when a lot of time has passed, but I will always remember this goal as it was. yesterday.

It was so crazy, so amazing. We won more titles after this one and those celebrations were the same but the celebrations that year were different, very different.

I remember that night we went to party with our families and everyone from the club. We were all still in shock. We said: it’s crazy! We just won the Premier League and at the last minute!

I think we celebrated for two consecutive days with all of our families and everyone at the Club. It was unbelievable. Two crazy days of celebration but with family, people from the Club and with teammates.

Every time we saw each other we would shout: Champions, Champions! We were so happy. It was a unique moment unlike anything else.

It was a dream. Obviously in the game we knew we could win the league. We could have scored earlier and then you count the minutes waiting for the celebrations, but that’s a different kind of celebration when you score at the very end. It was total madness!

Reflecting on his time at the Etihad stadium, Aguero was asked what advice he would give his young self when he arrived at 23 in 2011 and said his advice would be: enjoy every moment.

If I had to give some advice to a young boy a kid from Buenos Aires I would say enjoy it as much as you can and get along well with your teammates because that’s what will stay with you at the end of the day. , he replied.

The best memories are those with your teammates and the people who work at the Club because you spend the most time with them the physiotherapists, the doctors and also the catering staff. These are the people we see the most.

I would say you should have as much fun as possible and if you are a striker you should try to take advantage of every goal.

I scored so many goals. The goal (against Crystal Palace) came at the right time because it made me feel more relaxed and gave me confidence.

I understand the reaction of my managers and my teammates too, but what I think most is how much my teammates support. I know they love me which is so important to me.

I always have fun, but when I was scoring goals I started to think it was just one more goal, but it’s not easy to score goals, so my advice is to always enjoy it whether you are a striker, a defender or a goalkeeper. Savor all the good times.

Aguero also reserved praise for manager Pep Guardiola, who guided City to an illustrious period of sustained success.

Kun says he has seen improvement within his own performance, as well as the squad as a collective, and is looking forward to ending his final Premier League game for City with trophy celebrations.

My job is to play well for the team and to score goals when I’m in the box. This is what I have been doing all my life and I enjoy every goal as if it were the first. He continued.

I feel good and when I feel good I give my manager reason to think I should play.

As a forward I have a responsibility to play under Pep because I know we have a lot of possession so we have so many chances and I have the responsibility to score.

I think the team has a lot more ball under Pep, so we have more opportunities. I think he improved the team, but we all have our individual strengths, whether it’s in the box, wide players or midfielders.

He’s different from the other managers I’ve had at City. I think I have become a better player and a top scorer under him because he likes his team to dominate the ball. This is fundamental for any attacker; to have chances and contact with the ball. This is what it is about.

It is difficult [to say how I would like to be remembered] but I don’t want the fans to remember me for the goal I scored against QPR. I want them to remember all my best moments in important games.

I just want the fans to remember everything I have done on the pitch for them and for my teammates especially.

[On Sunday], I’m going to approach the game the same way I always do: play my way, play my style of play and do my best, and then after the game I’ll say hello to the fans because they’ll be there.

I will take advantage of it, but first of all I have to be focused because we have the Champions League final the following week.

I will do my best for the number of minutes that will be given to me and then I will have fun with the fans.