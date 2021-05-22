Trendy fashion collection that stands out





We all love to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Shopping for trendy fashion clothes is fun. What if you could get all of these edgy clothes in one place? Aachho is your one-stop destination for trendy female ethnic clothing as well as western clothing. It’s more of a fusion fashion brand that gives contemporary Indian women the ethnicity they love with a modern twist. Read also | Chocolate House: New Jersey’s Best Dessert Shop The beginning Rimjhim Hada and Anurag Singh Khangarot jointly created the Aachho brand in 2018 through the official launch of their fashion portal, the first being the founder and creative director and the second being the co-founder. Being of the same ethnicity, the entrepreneurs chose the name of Aachho for their business, as it shows the affiliation of Rajasthan. Aachho in the local Rajasthani language means too well. Read also | Mumbai: Shoe, clothing and stationery stores allowed to remain open from May 1, 2021 amid COVID-19 outbreak? BMC Says Viral Message Of New Lockdown Directives To Be Fake Hada had an inherent interest in ethnic clothing design right from his college days. Khangarot had a passion for e-commerce and the digital world. He also took a digital marketing course from XLRI. While Hada takes care of the software and creative side, Khangaort manages the digital and commercial expertise. During the early days, this seeded business had a few hiccups, but over time it overcame the obstacles and established its mark in the industry. Today, they are proud to be the fashion brand of choice for many global celebrities, influencers and content creators. Fashion fusion for contemporary Indian women Aachho is the perfect fusion of effortless art with a modern aesthetic mixing the rich patterns and prints of Rajasthan into modern clothing. Also, they reinvented and popularized the skillful gems of Rajasthani hand painting, block printing, bandhej, gota patti, lehriya, hand beadwork, ajrakh, tie & dye, unique embroidery pattern, captivating floral prints, bold patterns and vibrant colors. palette. The story continues Online presence Aachho has grown over the years thanks to word of mouth reviews from loyal customers and social media channels. Its online presence extends to over 26,000 PINs across India and over 200 territories and countries around the world. Aachho is also a leading brand on the Nykaa fashion portal. On the point of sale, business partners plan to create premium stores to provide their customers with the real experience of more meaningful interactions with their product line. Future plans Hada and Khangarot plan to increase the number of brands and categories so that they can increase the number of SKUs. They can’t wait to add children’s wear, men’s wear, bags, jewelry and more. In addition to Nykaa, Aachho will also strengthen its strategic partnership with other markets in the future. Shopping in Aachen is sure to make fashionista shoppers feel like they’ve shopped in a fantastic luxury boutique. And while trying to achieve the right style quotient, the brand never compromises on the comfort factor. The Aachhos collection of ethnic and western clothing is ideal for every women’s fashion wardrobe.

