Emily Ratajkowski cradles her ‘little angel’ Sylvester in a minidress on a trip to a park in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski called her newborn baby Sylvester aka Sly her “ little angel, ” as she enjoyed a family outing to a New York park on Saturday.

The 29-year-old model continued to show off her incredible post-baby body in a tight mini dress as she rocked the nearly three-month-old in the blink of an eye.

She and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, announced the birth of their son on March 8 with a caption saying their child had joined them ‘on the land side’. She has yet to reveal her face on social media.

Baby angel: Emily Ratajkowski cradles her ‘little angel’ Sylvester as she enjoys a family outing to a New York park on Saturday

In the photo, Emily was sitting at the park in a lime green mini dress with white sneakers and stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She smiled softly as she held Sly over her shoulder, and seemed to gently belch her “little angel” who was dressed in a jumpsuit with blue unicorns on it.

Her furry baby Colombo was also present and the model seemed comfortable being with her family on a beautiful spring weekend in the city.

And although she has continued to share glimpses of her mother life for the first time, she has yet to reveal her baby’s face on social media following Gigi Hadid.

Mom’s Life: The model has been seen walking around town with Sly for the past few weeks; photographed on May 15

Privacy: Emily has yet to reveal Sly’s face to the world following Gigi Hadid’s sequel

After announcing her pregnancy via Vogue in October, she had very gradually declared that they will not know the sex of the baby until she turns 18.

They had a neutral space-themed baby shower for their ‘Bearata’, and weeks later she welcomed Sylvester, sharing that her birth was the ‘most surreal, beautiful, and fulfilling morning. love of [her] life.’

And while she may never share her face with the world, she has certainly shown off her post-baby body, which has sparked outrage from some fans.

In recent weeks, she’s slipped her body into her Inamorata swimsuits to promote the product ahead of bikini season, but many have accused her of setting ‘unrealistic standards’.

Post-baby figure: In recent weeks, she’s slipped her body into her Inamorata swimsuits to promote the product ahead of bikini season, but many have accused her of setting ‘unrealistic standards’

Recently, Emily sold a photo of herself standing in front of a canvas with her bikini image on it, a work that was appropriated by artist Richard Prince for one of her own exhibitions in 2014.

She bought the piece with an ex-boyfriend for $ 80,000 shortly after the show and trying to use it as some kind of cultural capital, she made the decision to auction it off as NFT. .

The concept coin was sold at Christie’s on May 14 as a non-fungible token, a kind of digital asset that uses blockchain technology and cryptocurrency channels for verification and ownership and sold for $ 175,000 afterwards. the auction starts at $ 2000.

“The digital field should be a place where women can share their image as they please, control the use of their image and receive the potential capital attached to it,” she said of the decision to sell. the work for auction.