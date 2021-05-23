Chloe Ferry flaunts her curves in a beige cutout dress for lunch with her mom

She never fails to grab attention every time she goes out.

And Chloe Ferry was sure to turn heads as she lunched at Tomahawk Steakhouse in Ponteland on Saturday with her glam mum Liz, 58, and a boyfriend.

The Geordie Shore star, 25, flaunted her curves in a bodycon beige dress that sported a cutout detail to bring out her toned abs.

Here it is: Chloe Ferry turned heads as she stepped out for lunch at Tomahawk Steakhouse in Ponteland on Saturday with her glam mum Liz, 58, and a boyfriend

Chloe seemed to be in a good mood as she arrived for the meal, exuding confidence as she showed off her sensational figure in the bodycon dress.

She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and added a designer touch by wearing a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Always at her best, Chloe wore her long brown braids and let them cascade down her back.

Beauty: The Geordie Shore star, 25, flaunted her curves in a bodycon tan dress that sported a cutout detail to bring out her toned abs

Chloe was joined by her mother Liz for lunch, who also cut an elegant figure in a fluffy black coat and skinny jeans.

The duo seemed to be having a wonderful time as they sat outside with another buddy and spilled glasses of bubbly.

It has been a busy week for Chloe and Liz with them, also marking the easing of Covid restrictions by leaving for cocktails together on Monday.

“ Happiness for me is seeing my mum smile, I love you my queen, ” the star kindly wrote alongside the crisp photo with Liz she shared on Instagram.

Stylish company: Chloe was joined by her glamorous mother Liz, 58, for the alfresco meal

Busty: She showcased her many assets in the flared bodycon dress

Cheers! The three women appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed a glass of bubbly together

Push it back: Chloe wasted no time getting stuck in her glass of bubbles

Offering her mother a glass of champagne in the sun, Chloe looked stunning as she posed in a plunging white camisole.

Chloe paired the crop top with a ribbed brown midi skirt and gazed into the distance as she raised her passion fruit cocktail to cheer on her new mom.

Liz donned a pair of ripped black skinny jeans for the outing as she proudly posed alongside her daughter, wrapping herself in afluffy white coat.

The couple have every reason to be happy after Liz announced her engagement to ‘Mr Right’ at the end of April.

Flaunt it: The beauty accentuated her scorching curves in the bodycon dress, styled her look with nude sandals and a designer backpack

Beauty: She wore her long locks and added full makeup for the fun lunch trip

Accessories: Chloe wore a gold ring on her ring finger and a pair of oversized glasses

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers at the time, Chloe wrote: ‘CONGRATULATIONS to my mom and her partner.

“ It’s been a really tough week for me, but it’s so nice to see her smile through these tough times that she’s going through through an ATM. I love you, you deserve the world, my rock, ”gushed the adored girl.

The outing also comes after Chloe surprised fans by telling her that she had a secret boyfriend, despite recent jokes that she was engaged to Wayne Lineker.

In a new interview, Chloe said that although she and Wayne are just “ good friends, ” her mysterious beau has won her family’s seal of approval.

Peachy: Her tight dress also showcased her behind

Posing: Chloe made sure to work all of her angles for the camera

Not cold? The reality TV star went without a jacket despite the gray skies

Chloe said Heat magazine: “Wayne and I are just very, very good friends. But I see someone by the minute.

She added: ‘My whole family loves Wayne … My 80 year old aunt was trying to get on a date with him! ”

While Chloe was low key about the details surrounding the identity of her new boyfriend, she revealed that he already has his family’s seal of approval.

‘Happiness for me is seeing my mom smile’: Chloe also took to Instagram to celebrate the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday while enjoying cocktails with her mother Liz, 58.

The Geordie Shore star had staged a photo with fellow Celebs Go Dating contestant Wayne, 57, which appeared to show they were getting married.

Wayne later explained the prank on Fubar Radio, saying, “ Chloe and I just have a laugh the whole time. We are in the mansion and she had a wedding ring.

She said, “Come on, Wayne, let’s pretend we’re getting married.” And we took all the pictures and everything and we didn’t end up doing it, we just forgot about it.