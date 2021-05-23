Tobey Maguire’s MCU Girl Is Spider-Girl

Spider-Man: No Coming Home could introduce a new hero to the Marvel multiverse – Spider-Girl, daughter of Peter Parker from Tobey Maguire and Mary Jane from Kirsten Dunst. While Andrew Garfield may argue otherwise, the evidence shows thatSpider-Man: No Coming Home will be a multiversal adventure featuring multiple incarnations of the wall-crawler.

This means that anticipation builds for the prospect of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland coming face to face on a ‘Spider-Verse’ style adventure. It makes sense to tell such a story in Phase 4, which clearly embraces the concept of the multiverse, and Holland is confirmed to have the backing of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange – the perfect guide to jumping between dimensions and deadlines. Doctor Strange may no longer have the Time Stone, but as one of its former holders, he understands the principles of time better than anyone.

But, as attention has focused on the idea that the three Spider-Men are working together, few have paused to think about what might have happened in the meantime. It’s possible the MCU will introduce some brand new Spider characters inSpider-Man: No Coming Home.

Years could have passed for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Coming Home is set to take place around Christmas 2024, with Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker dealing with the repercussions of his secret identity being revealed to the world. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that all alternate-dimensional characters are from the same year; in fact, Alfred Molina suggested to his doctor Octopus to return just after his apparent “death” inSpider-Man 2, with Molina explaining that Marvel will use their famous aging technology to make it look like it did in 2004. This means people don’t just jump between parallel timelines, they also time travel in a more sense. conventional. This is important because it adds a new variable to the mix; we have no idea what’s going on for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. He could jump into the MCU right afterSpider-Man 3, with Marvel using aging technology again, or it could be years later.

The original Spider-Man trilogy was as much superhero romance flicks as anything else, emphasizing the relationship between Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson. The intermittent romance was marred by frustration with Peter’s superhero alter-ego, but for all that MJ protested, she was done with the love she and Peter were just meant to be. If the years have passed, it’s safe to assume that the two are still together and have tried to build their own Happily Ever After despite Peter’s web-sling. And that means the status quo could have changed a lot for the couple over the years – as they may well have had a child. Since up to 20 years could have passed in this timeline, this child could be in his mid to late teens.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Introduce Spider-Girl

There is actually nothing new about the idea of ​​Spider-Man and Mary Jane having a child; it’s happened twice in the comics, albeit in future timelines and (rightfully so) in an alternate universe. The most famous of these is May “Mayday” Parker, who grew up in a world where her father had retired as Spider-Man after suffering a serious injury. While Mayday’s parents hoped she wouldn’t inherit her father’s powers, they were doomed to disappointment, with those powers being triggered when she was around 15 years old. Peter and MJ initially tried to discourage Mayday from becoming a superhero – they even burned his costume – but they couldn’t help but realize that his powers come with responsibility. Mayday was an extremely popular character, sharing some of the attributes of both of his parents – the beauty and social skills of his mother, and the curious intelligence of his father. Sadly, she had inherited “Parker’s luck” as well, as she soon found herself struggling to balance her superhero career and her private life – in ways her father found all too familiar.

Another spider girl was introduced in 2015Renew your vows, a miniseries that revealed what would have happened if Peter Parker and Mary Janenever went their separate ways in the main comic book timeline. Anna-May Parker grew up in a timeline where superpowers were sought after by a criminal called the Regent, and – as in the Spider-Girl timeline – her mother was initially appalled when Anna-May developed her powers and s ‘is dressed. The main difference, however, was that the three Parkers wore costumes and worked together to defeat the Regent, becoming a family of superheroes working together. Annie’s powers are subtly different from those of Spider-Man, in that she has a more developed spider sense that gives her a degree of precognition; she is tied to the web of life and fate, which she can manipulate to strengthen the armor and ensure that things turn out the way she wants them to. Where Mayday took the name Spider-Girl, young Anna-May calls herself “Spiderling”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Introduce Peter Parker’s Daughter

We don’t know how much time has passed for Maguire’s Spider-Man, which means it would be easy for Marvel to give their character a girl; indeed, enough years could have passed for Marvel to draw inspiration from Spiderling or Spider-Girl, or potentially to merge the two. Such an approach would give Sony a new Spider-hero to work with in their own universes, especially if they chose to tie the hero to the Web of Life and Doom in some way; it serves as a connective tissue that binds the multiverse together, holding the past, present, possible futures, and all other dimensions in place. Plus, it would be fascinating to see Tom Holland’s young Spider-Man interact not only with other versions of himself – but also with other teenage heroes with similar powers.

The concept of inheritance is clearly important for Phase 4 of the MCU; Sam Wilson has dressed up as the new Captain America, Kamala Khan is making her debut as Ms. Marvel, there’s a She-Hulk on the way, and Jane Foster is being transformed into Mighty Thor. A Spider-Girl character would fit in perfectly with that, helping to tie the different themes – the multiverse and the concept of legacy – together in a fascinating way. Hopefully Marvel will make the most of this opportunity to expand the Spider Man franchise.

