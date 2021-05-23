Paola Alberdi organizes a closet sale for a charity





Paola Alberdi, a social media influencer with over a million followers, gives back to a border community in need with a fundraiser to help the children of Tijuana.

SAN DIEGO It’s shopping for a cause, and dozens of young women lined up around the VASA event space in North Park to participate in a fashion blogger Paola Alberdicloset sale. “It’s honestly upsetting, I never could have imagined that so many people would respond so well to that,” said Alberdi, a graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista. Alberdi launched the call on social media, where she posted an article about hosting a three-hour closet sale on El Cajon Boulevard. to his 1.1 million Instagram followers, and people showed up. Before COVID I would have two of these sales a year and expect over 500-600 people, and now we can only have so many at a time and have to do temperature checks and wear masks, Alberdi said. #It’s happening now Closet sale in North Park, San Diego, hosted by fashion influencer Paola Aberdi, who sells her big-name clothes and donates a large chunk of the proceeds to a children’s charity called Pedacito de Cielo. @ CBS8 @lemorabrams @ StellaNews8 pic.twitter.com/2yE6xtbWSh – Heather HOPE (@ HopeNEWS8) May 22, 2021 Shopper Jasmine Coronel had her arms full of sale items. “I have shoes, dresses, jeans, I got stuff for my son. I’ve been following her for years, and I’ve never been to one, but thought I might as well try, Coronel said. Boasting major brands, from Christian Dior to Chanel, all designer clothes and handbags came straight from the Alberdis closet and cabinet. Never forgetting her roots, Paola sells some of her clothes and accessories to donate a large chunk of the proceeds to a needy charity in Mexico. “It’s a way for me to give back to the community because I donate a large part of the sales to the Tijuana foundation, which is called Little piece of sky, Alberdi said. A GoFundMe page is set up to raise funds for a new space for the 150 young children in the program. “Through sports, art, music and photography, it gives them skills, which allows them to grow from it and gives them exposure to something that they don’t. would otherwise not have the opportunity to see, said Paola’s father, Jose Alberdi, who serves as president of the nonprofit Pedacito de Cielo. Jose Alberdi says he is proud that his daughter is using her influence to do good for a heavily trafficked border community that could use this aid. “It’s a good haven for Zona Norte, which is you know in the throes of violence and you know prostitution, it is important that children feel like they have a little piece of paradise, which is translated by Pedacito de Cielo, said Jose Alberdi, who works as an architect. Closet sale took high-end items and rated them. Coronel said she thought it was going to cost a bit more, but was relieved to find that most of the time everything cost less than $ 15. Paola Alberdi is a San Diego State Business graduate who created the fashion blog “Blank route“six years ago. Many buyers were excited to meet her and take a selfie with her. I think for people who want to be in the fashion industry or be an influencer, I really have to say, find your voice a little bit and be creative because people really want to see that reality and they want to connect with them. people. Because I am bicultural and bilingual, I am able to speak to a lot more people, said Alberdi. The sale of Alberdis cupboards has been estimated at over $ 10,000. She plans to give much of that to Pedacito de Cielo. WATCH: Fashion Shows at Del Mar Races and by the San Diego County KOPS Company in 1965







