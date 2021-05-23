Fashion
A year of dressing so that no one teaches me to dress for myself
Thanks to 2020, I will never see preparing in the same way again.
If you had asked me a few years ago who I prepared myself for every morning, I would have quickly answered maybe even defiantly: Me. I would have told you that of course I didn’t carefully choose a sweater or lipstick to please someone other than me. In 2020, I realized that this answer would not have been true. Subconsciously, I had spent most of my adult life completing these daily habits while considering dozen small factors: Was this outfit too formal for the day? Too casual? Too daring? It wasn’t until I completely stopped seeing other people that I realized I didn’t ask any of these questions anymore. Oh, and I didn’t know what to wear.
When I was first confronted with the prospect of weeks (and then months) of isolation, I dressed like everyone else: I wore pajamas, loungewear, and pajamas that looked like clothes. of relaxation. My mascara and my hair dryer have become relics of a past life. When I decided to experiment with eyeliner again, I looked at myself in the mirror and saw a member of KISS looking back at me. Did i have always looked like Gene Simmons while sporting a cat eye? Probably not, but the question rocked me a bit. Realistically, I knew those preparation rituals of the past felt foreign to me the same way wearing sandals after months of closed-toe shoes. I knew I would get used to this feeling again soon, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to.
Before 2020, I interpreted the careful thought I put into my outfits as confidence in my personal style. Now I see it for what it was: a constant calculation of how to blend in. Instead of wearing a dress that’s full of color just because I wanted to, I wonder if I’m looking too preppy for this cool new restaurant in Fishtown. If I threw away a pair of Doc Martens and a beanie I’d worry that I looked like a hipster trying to change again. I spent so much time trying to calculate the right thing to wear for brunch in Rittenhouse or a dive bar in South Philly that I had no idea was complicating the process completely. My style has never been a static thing (most people are not), but before that fact frustrated me. Carrying the wrong thing in the wrong frame seemed like a sure-fire way to take up space that I didn’t deserve. Now that’s fun.
These days, the morning ritual of getting ready seems, on the surface, the same as it always has been. The feeling, however, is new. For the first time, the experience is actually mine. The pandemic has reduced all of our worlds to individual private bubbles, and it will always be a waste. But it also raised a question, one that I now know I should have asked myself from the start: If you knew no one else was watching, what would you change? How would you take up space then?
Published under the headline The Clothes On My Back in the May 2021 issue of Philadelphia cream magazine.
