Lewis Hamilton’s controversial gym fashion accessory leaves men divided

Rocking Milo Ventimiglia some fabulous Short shorts around Los Angeles with Conor McGregor doing the unthinkable on a treadmill in Dubai, we’ve seen ~ sights ~ in the fitness space lately. But the Ferris wheel of fashion keeps creaking. Today we are here to bring you another assessment look. Lewis Hamilton’s latest gym outfit. The 36-year-old Formula 1 legend took to Instagram from Monaco on Thursday, sharing a mid-training image in which he can be seen wearing gloves. It piqued our male blinder sensibility, so we shared it with our own Instagram followers (a largely Australian male audience), to see what they thought. The conclusion? If our poll is anything to say, Australian men aren’t fans of wearing gloves in the gym. Maybe we don’t lift enough to understand the need for gloves? Maybe we are provincial? Maybe we lack emotional maturity? Maybe we are too proud of our calluses? Who knows. Either way, 76% of our survey respondents said “no” to “gloves in the gym”. Are we correct in our thinking or are we working under a silly illusion? Read on and decide for yourself. There are actually many benefits of wearing gloves in the gym, including but not limited to: They protect your fingers, protecting against tendonitis

They reduce calluses

They eliminate the need for chalk

They decrease the risk of losing weight

They increase stability

They can improve your training technique

They provide a tampon to protect against hand pain There are also a few drawbacks, including: While gloves provide a more comfortable grip and prevent slipping, they can also make your grip more imprecise.

Gloves can also cause loss of grip strength, due to the reduced area of ​​your hand in contact with the bar. Our opinion? Using gloves is not a simple yes or no question – it's about what is right for each specific situation and exercise. We draw the line at the level of the webbed "foot gloves"…







