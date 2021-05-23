VandyBoys loses heartbreaking 7-5, misses SEC East crown – The Vanderbilt Hustler

The Commodores’ bullpen was ultimately their downfall, as the Wildcats hit two home runs and scored five in the ninth inning.

A round later. One outside. A shot further. The VandyBoys were so close to a Kentucky sweep, a Southeastern Conference (SEC) east crown and the second seed in the upcoming SEC tournament. However, with homers from Coltyn Kessler and Jacob Plastiak, the Wildcats scored five runs early in the ninth inning and propelled their team to victory.

Commodore fans will watch referee Wes Hamilton in frustration, as he led a tight 1-2 game toss a ball, extending the game and giving Kentucky another chance to rally.

It was a ball, head coach Tim Corbin said. It was a ball. It’s called a bullet, so it’s a bullet. It is not a strike three. I haven’t seen strike three. If he had called strike three, I would have seen strike three. It was not a strike three. It was a ball.

Kentucky also started the game with a home run. Austin Schultz went yard on first at bat of the game and was followed by two doubles from TJ Collett and Kessler who made it 2-0 at the start. From there, rookie Patrick Reilly settled in, allowing just one more hit and no more runs in his five innings pitched.

I thought the turning point for Patrick was when it was two for nothing, Corbin said. I thought he had done really well to get through that particular situation and then come back and dive into a ball game for us, just giving up two runs. He left with a leash. I was happy with him.

Vanderbilts’ offense started from the start with three singles in the first two innings, but with no runs to show it. However, at the bottom of the third, Enrique Bradfield Jr. put the Commodores on the board, going first at home with the help of a brace from Isaiah Thomas. After a single from Dominic Keegan, Jack Bulger led Thomas for the second inning of the match. A few batters later with Bulger in goal position, Tate Kolwyck put Vanderbilt in the lead with a sacrificed ball in right field. The game ended in a double play after the base runners were confused, but the damage was done.

The game remained 3-2 for five more innings with both bullpens having a great day. But in the late eighth, Vanderbilt revived the bats. Parker Noland was in goal position thanks to a brace in right field and crossed plate with a single from Jayson Gonzalez. The run put the VandyBoys up 4-2 before the ninth and from there the game fell apart.

Extremely competent and reliable rapper Nick Maldonaldo started the round with two strikeouts. Up to two points with two strikeouts and a 1-2 count, Vanderbilt looked set to waltz for a win and a Wildcats sweep. But instead, Kentucky rallied, starting with a Schultz single. Collett added another single, then Kessler cleared the goals with a home run. Maldonaldo hit the next batter and was replaced by Luke Murphy, who allowed another home run, this time to Jacob Plastiak, making the game 7-4.

Vanderbilt responded with his own run, courtesy of a single from Keegan, a walk from Bulger and a groundout from Rodriguez, but that wasn’t enough to bring the Commodores back to level. Kentucky pitcher Sean Harney finished the game and extinguished the last hopes of a Vanderbilt rally.

The result put the VandyBoys behind Tennessee in the East, pushing them back to the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament. There they will play series winner Ole Miss (to whom they lost during the season, two games to one) and Auburn.

While there wasn’t much for Commodore fans after the game, Keegan and Reilly both provided bright spots for Vanderbilt. Reilly pitched exceptionally well after an initial slow start, and Keegan went five for five at plate, once again showing why he resides in the coveted third place in the roster.

We potentially have a lot of baseball to play… maybe. [It] depends [on] how we react to this particular situation, so we’ll see. We’ll see what we’re made of because we weren’t made enough throughout this game to finish it, and we were bitten, Corbin said.

As Bradfield continues his quest to break Vanderbilt’s one-season theft record (he’s sitting at 42 interceptions and the record is 51), the team will play next Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. CDT, when they begin their playoffs with high expectations.