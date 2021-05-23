Lite n Easy Maddie Gregory reveals how she lost five dress sizes to lose weight

A young administrative broker who struggled with her fluctuating weight gave up five dress sizes in a stunning body transformation after she overhauled her lifestyle.

Maddie Gregory, from the Gold Coast in Queensland, tipped the scales at 90kg at its heaviest after turning to food for comfort when her father fell ill.

While juggling high school, her weight began to climb at the age of 17 when she ate large amounts of food while not doing any exercise.

“ I ate everything and a lot of food, there was no specific type of food – I was just eating something because it was comforting to me, ” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

But determined to regain her weight once and for all, the 20-year-old – who works for an insurance brokerage firm – has grown into a size six after simply changing her diet.

Maddie Gregory tipped the scales at 90kg (left). She has since slimmed down to 62 kg (right)

Determined to regain her weight once and for all, the 20-year-old – who works for an insurance brokerage firm – has grown into a size six after changing her diet.

Prior to her weight loss, Maddie wore size 14-16 clothes and confined herself indoors because she was ‘severely depressed’ due to family issues.

“I was still in school. But I never wanted to go out or do anything other than stay in my bed. I have never worked. I didn’t care what I ate and I ate constantly, ” she said.

“ I didn’t like school very much and never wanted to go and my dad was sick at the time which made me depressed. ”

Her weight gain affected her schooling because she “felt so disgusted and depressed.”

“ I felt ugly and only wore black clothes because it made me look slimmer, ” Maddie said.

“ But I wasn’t really worried about being fat until I really got to my heaviest and weighed myself after years without weighing myself. ”

Her turning point came after she felt determined to lose weight ahead of her formal year-end dance (pictured left in early 2018 when she weighed around 86kg and right: now after slimming down to 62 kg)

After struggling to lose stubborn body fat, Maddie turned to Lite n ‘Easy Meals where she was able to lose weight to 62kg after losing an additional 15kg in just seven months.

Maddie documents herself training at the gym weighing 75kg in July 2020 (left). She now weighs 62 kg in good health (right)

The 20-year-old pictured left in 2018; and just at the start of this year after losing weight

Maddie’s Healthy Day on a Plate BREAKFASTA sachet of oats with melted chocolate without added sugar NIBBLE: A piece of fruit LUNCH: Lite n ‘Easy beef burger with caramelized onion, salad and tomato sauce on a cereal roll HAVING DINNER: Lite n ‘Easy Everyday Christmas Dinner – sliced ​​turkey, baked ham served with roasted vegetables, gravy and cranberry sauce

Her turning point came after she felt determined to lose weight ahead of her formal year-end dance.

“ It was my last year of school and I didn’t want to be tall for my formal so I started to eat less and better. I didn’t work but I started going out more on weekends to motivate myself and get moving, ”she said.

Maddie said her father also inspired her to change her life after first losing weight.

“ He quit smoking a few years ago and then started losing weight after hitting his heaviest which weighed around 170kg. He has since lost 70 kg, ” she said.

Maddie lost 10kg on her own by eating smaller portions. But after struggling to lose stubborn body fat, she turned to Lite n ‘Easy Meals where she was able to lose weight to 62kg after losing an additional 15kg in just seven months.

“The start of my forties really motivated me. I started doing home workouts because the gyms were closed, ”she said.

“ When the gyms reopened I did weight training instead of cardio workouts. I would have a weight loss shake in the morning, then some fruit for a snack.

Maddie pictured left weighing 90kg; and taken on the right at the end of 2019 weighing 78kg

By sharing her story, Maddie – who now wears sizes six to 10 – hopes other young people will feel inspired to lose weight

During her incredible body transformation, Maddie said she made changes to her diet and lifestyle

What Maddie’s Typical Training Day Looks Like Maddie said she exercised four to five times a week. “My workout routine includes training the arms, legs and glutes, while I do the back and abs on different days,” she said. “ I always change my workouts so it changes all the time, but my favorites include deadlifts, hip thrusts, lat pulldowns and planks. “I also warm up on the treadmill for 10 minutes on a 12 to 6 speed incline.

“ I eat around 1300 calories a day, the variety of foods is amazing. There is always one option that I like and I find it hard to choose only seven dinners a week.

“My favorite dinner is the ‘Everyday Christmas Dinner’, which features sliced ​​turkey slices, baked ham served with roasted vegetables, gravy and cranberry gravy. My lunches are usually burgers.

Maddie – who exercises four to five times a week – said she now felt ‘a lot more confident’ and happier about herself when she looked at her reflection in the mirror.

“ I can really wear nice clothes and not feel tall or look tall. It makes me feel like it’s something I don’t have to worry about. I still have days when I don’t feel confident, but I feel like it’s everyone, ” she said.

“ I have so much more energy, I feel more confident in myself and I just feel more motivated to achieve my goals. ”

By sharing her story, Maddie – who now wears sizes six to 10 – hopes other young people will feel inspired to lose weight.

“You definitely have to be in the right frame of mind and be motivated. Don’t set unrealistic goals, instead set small ones and that way you won’t put yourself down,” she said.