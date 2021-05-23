Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: inside out

Decode the main look

Undershirts

Underwear or vests not only absorb sweat, but also help give the upper body its shape and shape. Some styles even give you better posture and therefore better posture. I suggest you wear vests if you have love handles or excessive weight to hide and conceal.

fashions

Tank Tops: These are the most popular sleeveless vests and are normally white in color with a round neck and sometimes a square fit. They’re made from soft, breathable cotton and allow for good ventilation, making them ideal for summer and year-round wear.

Crew necks: Their T-shaped fit and high round neck make them compatible with formal shirts and if you are sweating excessively under your arms or have chest hair that needs to be hidden. Choose solid and solid colors, over printed styles, and light colors over darker ones.

Cut-sleeved vests: This V-neck undershirt was traditionally worn under casual shirts, but has (recently) become more popular as an outerwear to wear to the gym or as a casual or lounge garment.

Sports vests: They are normally two-tone or printed, have a high back and a low cut in the front. They are made with slightly stretchy fabrics and look better when worn alone than under a top, shirt or jacket.

Style tip: Not all vests should be worn as interior clothing. Sports vests, tank tops, and vests with cut sleeves can also be won on their own.

Underwear

Your underwear should be simple, comfortable, and as beautiful as it looks. When you take your clothes off, most people will judge you by the type of underwear you wear and how you care for and clean them.

fashions

Briefs: Are the classic men’s underwear. They cover the body from the waist to the top of the thigh and have either an overlap fly or an outline pocket.

Boxers: Comes from the shorts worn by boxers. The traditional boxer brief is a full size, cut short with a 3 inseam. It covers the waist lightly and ends just above the knee.

The trunks: Looks like 1950s men’s swimwear and looks like boxer shorts but has a much shorter leg length and grips close to the skin.

Sports brief: Are an alternative to a sports supporter and ideal for lifting weights in the gym or while carrying heavy equipment. They have a front cup and a back panel, but the sides are nothing more than an elastic waistband.

Mid-length panties: Climb higher than a standard brief. They should be worn with jeans or other casual stockings and allow easy movement of the legs.

Jock suspenders: Jockstraps are ideal for outdoor sports or for hiking, mountaineering and cycling. A jock strap consists of a wide elastic waistband with a support pouch that contains a protective (impact resistant) cup to protect the testicles from injury and two straps that extend from the base of the pouch around your cheeks (back) on the sides of the belt.

Strings: Are much more popular than you might think. This style of underwear provides the least coverage and maximum exposure. The leg openings go all the way to the elastic waistband, which is (normally) a style of chain connecting the front and back panels together.

Body shapes and types

What works on who:

G chains: Best on an athletic or full body.

Average length: Suitable for medium and wide frames.

High cut: Best suited for a lean figure or all body types.

Boxers / Long cut: Ideal on a thin to medium body.

V and Y facades: Can be worn by all body types.

Five buying tips:

1.Underwear is always purchased based on waist measurements, not pocket or cap size.

2.Vests are not chosen based on your collar size but your chest measurements.

3.For hygiene reasons, countertop parts should never be tried or tested.

4. Always buy and keep at least two or three sets in your closet.

The rules:

1. Fit & Shape: Choose a fit, design, style and size that gives you a snug, comfortable fit and optimal support. Wearing something tight can cause long-term physical damage, while loose inner clothing will not allow anything to be worn. Don’t buy underwear that’s too big, assuming it shrinks. Most underwear is made to fit and will not shrink after washing. Inner clothing should fit the body without binding or bagging, regardless of your height and size.

2. Brand size: although actors, models (and most posers on social media) will try to display the correct brand on their belts, especially when they are shirtless – the only time when people should really see what you have underneath is when your pants are down or down!

3. Lines: It’s ugly to see the bumps and lines of your inner clothing on your outerwear, especially when you are wearing a pair of pants, jeans, slacks, a shirt or a fitted or fitted top or pants. soft, sheer or sticky fabrics and materials. So you need to invest in a few seamless styles and wear them as needed.

4.White on White: Be sure to wear a plain white waistcoat and white underwear when putting on a white shirt, top, tennis or golf shorts, sweatpants or light linen pants, pajamas or stockings because anything colorful or printed will show through, when it really shouldn’t.

5. Be Weather Advised: On hot, humid and rainy days, it is best to wear breathable and cotton fabrics to keep you cool and comfortable and to absorb excess sweat and moisture. Synthetics and blends are best worn in winter or in a temperature controlled environment.

Seven looks

The classic:

White underwear and a white waistcoat are a classic and most popular choice among men. Most people find white underwear versatile and sultry at the same time.

The minimalist:

The thong is a good option if you have a nice firm behind that is holding up without support or when you need to hide what you are wearing under fabrics that show through the seams.

The trendy:

I suggest you try on underwear in contrasting colors or with a print. Try combinations like black and white or red and white. Vests and tank tops are a hot trend and can be worn on their own and with nothing on them.

The sexy:

For those of you who are daring or confident in your masculinity, I recommend underwear in sheer, sheer, textured, or floral print fabrics. Great for the bride and groom on their wedding night, honeymoon or any other day when you are lucky or just feeling sexy.

The relaxed:

If you enjoy yoga, dancing, a light workout at home, this could be a comfortable and convenient option. Choose fabrics that are blends and can stretch easily without losing shape or shape. Ventilated materials and those that absorb sweat are ideal.

The masculine:

If you want your look to be masculine, I suggest you wear mid-length underwear. The advantage: this cut offers excellent support and works as a push-up bra for women: add volume and lift as needed.

The sporty one:

For sport and the gym, I suggest a very tight fit and a cut that allows you to move or lift with ease. Ideally, your panties should be cut high on the sides to allow sufficient movement for your legs, while vests should be round necked with armholes close to the body. The panty brief you choose should ideally have strong support on the crotch area or have an extra point or layer of support in the front for added security.

Staff and follow-up

To maintain personal hygiene, it is imperative to change your vest and your underwear daily. Your inner clothes should never be shared or passed on to anyone else.

Wash and dry after each use. Opt for quick-drying, antibacterial fabrics for safe play.

Machine (select a gentle cold cycle) or hand wash them with a mild detergent (gentle on the skin, if you have sensitive or rash prone skin), rinse well and make sure they are completely dry before putting them back.

Avoid chemically treating your inner garments as bleach and other strong formulations can ruin both elasticity and fit, as well as irritate the skin.

Expensive, transparent and delicate fabrics should only be hand washed.

While vests can be lightly ironed or steamed, it’s best to avoid ironing your underwear, unless of course they’re boxers that need to be ironed first and then worn. .

It’s time to throw away the old one, when you see visible holes, tears, and stains (that won’t go away) or when the elastic or fabric starts to fray or sag where it shouldn’t. not.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021

