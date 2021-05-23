Red Line becomes a fashion show to support My Block, My Hood, My City





As a driven red line rolled south on Saturday afternoon, it wouldn’t pick up or drop off passengers unless you count the models strutting and dancing in the aisles of the private train to songs by Dua. Lipa, Beyonc and others. My Block, My Hood, My City hosted Railways, a Crosstown fashion show to promote the summer clothing line of youth and community-based organizations. Onlookers lined up a two-car CTA train that traveled between Howard and 95th / Dan Ryan Red Line stations as models flaunted letterman-style t-shirts, jackets and hoodies while singing and performing oral poetry. Models prepared for their show ride in one car, while show attendees sit in another. Jahmal Cole told the crowd his inspiration for creating My Block came from his time as a volunteer at the Cook County Jail. Many inmates at the prison had never been downtown, taken a cab or taken an elevator, said Cole, 37. His mission is to help people from disadvantaged areas of the city to get around. As part of this goal, the fashion show also highlighted the Explorers Groups program, which gives young people the chance to see different parts of the city and experience new things. Cole said it had been his dream for years to host a Red Line fashion show, which he described as the aorta in the heart of Chicago. I always tell students to look up from their cell phones on the train and see what they can learn from the different sounds and sights around them, Cole said. Finding funding for the organization’s activities hasn’t always been easy, Cole said of seeking grants to support the group’s work. The only way to pay to take the kids on trips was to sell hoodies and T-shirts, Cole said. Any profits made from the sales of the merchandise will be used to fund group travel, Cole said. Jamie Dillon, 35, a resident of Logan Square, said she came to the event to support an organization she admires for its community involvement. When I heard about the fashion show, I loved that it sort of fulfills their mission: to celebrate their brand, see what it’s all about and get around the city at the same time, a- she declared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos