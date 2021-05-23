Italy wins eight gold medals on final day of European Para Swimming Championships





Italy had a golden night in the final night of the finals of the European Open Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal. The country won eight gold medals at the Penteada Olympic Pools Complex in Funchal, with their streak of gold medals in the men’s and women’s S7 and S5 100m freestyle races. The first gold medal came in the men’s S7 discipline, with Federico Bicelli winning in 1min 01.04sec, while in the women’s S7 Giulia Terzi set a European record time of 1: 10.48 winning her fifth gold medal. of the event. Italy’s success continued in the men’s S5, with Francesco Bocciardo the winner in 1: 10.10, before the women’s S5 saw gold go to Monica Boggioni in 1: 23.57. Carlotta Gilli clinched her sixth medal of the event winning gold in the women’s 200m individual medley SM13 in 2: 22.92. The other individual medalist from Italy on the final day was Simone Barlaam who triumphed in 24.06sec. Italy knew they had to win the last two races of the championships, the men’s and women’s 4x100m freestyle relays 34 points to dominate the medal table. WOW !!!! What a way to end the Euros !! Italy takes the top of the medal table by winning the men’s 4×100 freestyle 34 points in a WORLD RECORD STYLE !!! An incredible team effort! Italians will leave # Madeira2020 with 34 gold medals and 80 medals in total!@FINPARALIMPICO

pic.twitter.com/eG21gXaIjN Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) May 22, 2021 They completed the first part of the task in the women’s event which they won in 4: 26.39. In the men’s relay that followed, Italy accomplished its task in style, winning in a world record time of 3: 46.06, to dominate the medal table with a total of 80 medals, including 34 gold. . The final night in Portugal also saw various swimmers perform impressive personal medals for the event. Brazilian Gabriel Bandeira won his sixth gold in as many races as he won the men’s 100m butterfly S14 title with an Americas record time of 54.99. Briton Jessica Jane-Applegate won her fourth gold in as many races as she won the women’s S14 100m butterfly in 1: 07.47. Ihar Boki of Belarus won his sixth gold of the week winning the men’s 200m individual medley SM13 in 2: 04.43. Viktoriia Ishchiulova of Russia won her seventh medal of the week and her fourth gold in the women’s SB8 100m breaststroke in 1: 24.10. The men’s S10 100m backstroke was won by Ukraine’s Maksym Krypak in 58.32 as he claimed his sixth gold of the week.







